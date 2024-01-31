Here are all the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super cards currently listed, including specs, photos, and pricing

Today is the launch and review day for the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, a $999 RTX 40-series refresh that's designed to replace the vanilla RTX 4080. Nvidia's partners have released new card's sporting the new GPU, including all the usuals like Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac to name a few.



Due to how similar the RTX 4080 Super is to its 4080 predecessor, most of the AIB partner cards have noteworthy upgrades to speak of. Other than a few exceptions, the updated cards feature identical coolers and form factors as their vanilla RTX 4080 predecessors. We won't be covering all the details of every single card in our roundup today, and pricing and availability are in a state of flux right now.

Nvidia Founders Edition

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nvidia has opted to make a Founders Edition SKU for the RTX 4080 Super. This new model features a new color scheme sporting a black wraparound casing vs the gunmetal gray casing found on the RTX 4080 Founders Edition. Beyond the card's new color scheme and the new "Super" logo on the front, it's virtually identical to its RTX 4080 predecessor, including weight and size. For more details check out our RTX 4080 Super review. Pricing is $999, with the reference specs of 320W TGP and a 2550 MHz boost clock.

Asus

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has nine new RTX 4080 Super graphics cards listed so far, including the RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition that we covered earlier this morning. Similar to the 4070 Ti Super and 4070 Super, Nvidia has ROG Strix, ProArt, and TUF Gaming versions of the new 4080 Super in factory-overclocked and stock-clocked configurations.



There are a few things worth mentioning about Asus' new 4080 Super lineup. One is that there are no 'normal' dual-fan options like there are with the RTX 4070 Super. However, if you do want a dual-fan option specifically for some reason, Asus has you covered with the RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition that comes with two massive Noctua 120mm fans. It's by no means a compact card, but it does fit the bill as a dual-fan graphics card.

The RTX 4080 Super ROG Strix comes in both black and white editions. Asus confirmed there would be a white version of the ROG Strix three weeks ago in a live stream, with the RTX 4080 Super being the only model to get it. The RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super do have white versions, but it's in either TUF Gaming or Dual flavors only. Every single variant of the RTX 4080 Super comes with three DisplayPort connectors and two HDMI ports, except for the ProArt cards that skip the second HDMI port.



If you want the highest-clocked RTX 4080 Super in Asus' lineup, you'll want to go with the ROG Strix OC Edition that comes with a 2,640MHz factory overclock in its default mode, and a 2,670MHz clock in OC mode (available via Asus GPU Tweak III). The Noctua variant comes with a seemingly more potent cooling solution, but it has a slightly inferior 2,610MHz factory overclock in its default mode and 2,640MHz boost clock in OC mode — the same clocks as the TUF Gaming OC model. Basically, Asus gives you 30 MHz extra if you install its software and enable OC mode.



The sole $999 reference-priced Asus card is the TUF Gaming, non-OC. The TUF OC costs $100 extra, the ProArt OC costs $1,149, the non-OC ROG Strix sits at $1,199, ROG Strix OC costs $1,249, and the white OC Strix card costs $1,299. All of the RTX 4080 Super cards are currently out of stock, whether from demand or limited supply is anyone's guess.

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has five new RTX 4080 Super units listed: the Aorus Master at $1,149, the white Aero OC for $1,099, Gaming OC costs $1,049, and the Windforce V2 and Windforce variants at the $999 base price.



Gigabyte's 4080 Super lineup is virtually identical to its vanilla 4080 lineup, save for a few differences. One thing you'll notice is the lack of any Eagle variants of the 4080 Super. We're not sure if this is intentional, or if Gigabyte is releasing an Eagle SKU later on.



A rather bizarre tidbit is that Gigabyte has two Windforce variants, with the second one being a "V2" version, even though the 4080 Super launched today. Even stranger, there are no differences we can detect between the two SKUs. Everything down to the clock speeds and card dimensions are identical. The difference appears to be in the color of the cooling shroud, with the V2 being a lighter gray.



If you want the highest-clocked 4080 Super in Gigabyte's lineup, the Aorus Master is the one to go for featuring a clock speed of 2,625MHz. The Aero and Gaming OC models have a 2,595 MHz boost clock, while the Windforce cards have reference clocks.

MSI

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

MSI offers five 4080 Super models. The top option is the Suprim X at $1,199, then the newly minted Expert costs $1,149 with it's different looking heatsink. The Gaming X Slim costs $1,069, Ventus 3X OC sells for $1,029, and the base-priced Ventus 3X looks the same but has reference clocks. One funny tidbit we found, is that the MSI website only shows three models, but hopping on over to Newegg shows all five models.



The most obvious change with MSI’s new RTX 4080 Super lineup is the introduction of the Expert model. Expert is a new brand MSI created, which debuted with the RTX 4070 super one week ago. It offers a more “buttoned up” aesthetic you don’t typically see in normal AIB partner cards.



The RTX 4080 Expert takes inspiration from Nvidia’s Nvidia’s RTX 30- and 40-series Founders Edition coolers, featuring dual fans, with one on the front and the other on the back of the card. The front fan exhausts air out the IO cover, while the back fan pulls air through a ventilated mesh area, exactly like Nvidia’s FE cards. Aesthetically the card features a matte grey finish with no LED/RGB lighting to speak of. The most striking aspect of the card is its fully enclosed shroud that keeps the entire heatsink hidden. It's a unique-looking card and the first partner card we’ve seen that takes inspiration from Nvidia’s Founders Edition coolers.



There’s mot much to say about the other cards. If you’ve seen any of MSI’s RTX 4080 cards, they're basically the same. Note that, despite the name, the RTX 4080 Super Gaming X Slim does not come in a dual-slot form factor like its RTX 4070/Ti Super siblings. Instead, it has a triple-slot form factor similar to the other cards, but it's not more than three slots. Perhaps MSI felt calling it the Gaming X Not-As-Thick didn't sound as nice.



If you're looking for the highest performing MSI model, the Suprim X variant features the highest clocks out of the cards we've seen listed so far (not counting the "you have to install software" ROG Strix OC), with a 2,655 MHz boost clock. The base-price Ventus also has a slight overclock to 2,580 MHz. The Ventus OC bumps that to 2,595 MHz, while the Gaming X Slim and Expert models have a 2,625 MHz boost clock. You get access to an additional 15 MHz on each of those cards by using MSI Center — otherwise, subtract 15 MHz from the numbers we listed.

Zotac

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac has three new SKUs including the base price RTX 4080 Super Trinity Black, Trinity OC White Edition for $1,049, and the AMP Extreme AIRO at $1,099.



Compared to Zotac's 4080 lineup, the manufacturer's 4080 super lineup only consists of three models instead of six. Zotac's vanilla 4080 lineup had four Trinity cards and two AMP Extreme AIRO cards, with the Trinity lineup consisting of stock and factory OC models as well as one white variant. Similarly, the AMP Extreme came in white and black offerings.



For now, Zotac is only offering the AMP Extreme AIRO in a single black version, featuring a factory overclock of 2,610MHz. The Trinity black version has a reference 2,550 MHz boost clock, while the White version gets a paltry overclock to 2,565MHz. All three models sport large triple-fan coolers.

Inno3D

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Inno3D) (Image credit: Inno3D) (Image credit: Inno3D) (Image credit: Inno3D) (Image credit: Inno3D)

Inno3D has unveiled six new RTX 4080 Super graphics cards, including the four triple-fan versions and two liquid-cooled variants, one aimed at custom loops and one featuring a 240mm AIO. Inno3D cards aren't typically available in the U.S. so we don't have pricing details.



Compared to its 4080 offerings, Inno3D actually offers more SKUs for the 4080 Super than the 4080. The main difference is the inclusion of a white RTX 4080 Super X3 OC, which wasn't present in Inno3D's 4080 lineup. The new model comes in a white and silver color scheme, with the fans and lower shroud painted in a white finish, and the upper part of the shroud fitted with a brushed metallic material.



Inno3D's liquid-cooled RTX 4080 Super graphics card's are the only liquid-cooled RTX 4080 Super's from Nvidia's add-in-board partners so far. The iChill Frostbite is a super compact liquid-cooled card, optimized for custom loops. The cooler is fitted with a nickel-plated copper heatsink and a see-through acrylic top. The iChill Black is an AIO version sporting a similarly sized form factor but with a big 240mm AIO attached.



If you want the highest clocked Inno3D card, both the liquid-cooled RTX 4080 Super Frostbite and the triple-fan air-cooled RTX 4080 Super X3 have the highest clocks of all of Inno3D's 4080 Super GPUs, coming in at 2,610MHz.

PNY

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PNY) (Image credit: PNY)

For now, PNY only has two RTX 4080 Super graphics cards, the Verto Overclocked, and the Verto Epic-X RGB Overclocked. The Epic-X model costs $50 extra, while the Verto OC costs $999.



Both of these cards are big triple-slot triple-fan graphics cards with the Epic-X variant being the more premium offering of the two. The base Verto comes in a very simplistic matte black finish, while the Epic-X is decked out in RGB lighting covering most of the shroud, along with a RGB illuminated XLR8 logo on the side. It's also the faster of the two as well, sporting a 2,595 MHz factory overclock — versus 2,565 on the base priced model. Yes, that's a 15 MHz overclock compared to reference cards.



It remains to be seen whether or not PNY will unveil more SKUs, but it did have five models in total for the vanilla 4080, including an XLR8 Gaming Uprising Epic-X graphics card and an XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X graphics card. The Uprising variant was particularly fancy featuring a pair of analog levelers on the side of the card to prevent GPU sag. Hopefully one day these cards will be refreshed for the RTX 4080 Super now that the standard RTX 4080 has been discontinued.