Despite the RTX 50 series debuting with newer and faster GDDR7 memory, almost every source indicates that Nvidia will stick with standard 16Gb (or 2GB) modules for these GPUs. However, according to a rumor from the renowned leaker Golden Pig Upgrade Pack, Nvidia may equip the RTX 5090 mobile with 24Gb (or 3GB) memory modules, resulting in 24GB of total video memory.

The RTX 50 series of GPUs from Nvidia codenamed "Blackwell" will be the first consumer offerings to launch with GDDR7 memory. This new type of memory offers several advantages over GDDR6 and GDDR6X, including higher speeds and improved densities. Samsung is developing 42.5 Gbps GDDR7 modules in 24Gb (3GB) flavors, expected to hit mass production soon. Word on the street is that RTX 50 mobile and desktop GPUs could be announced in parallel next week.

The RTX 50 product stack with the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 is expected to debut with less-dense 16Gb (2GB) GDDR7 memory modules. If this rumor holds water - something we'll probably find out next week - it begs the question: Why is Nvidia using denser 24Gb modules exclusively for the RTX 5090 mobile? A ransomware attack at Clevo many months back suggested the successor of the RTX 4090 mobile with 16GB of memory. Even though that report dates back to June, we suggest you still take this leak with a grain of salt.

There's a strong possibility that denser GDDR7 modules may be in limited supply, something that's expected to improve as the technology matures. At GTC 2024, Samsung and SK Hynix announced that the initial wave of GDDR7 memory will center around 16Gb capacities with plans to introduce 24Gb variants later on.

Echoing its predecessor, the RTX 5090 mobile is likely to be powered by the GB203 GPU die that's also rumored to be used for the RTX 5080 on desktop. The leaker reports that Nvidia is using higher-capacity modules to overcome the limitations of a 256-bit bus. This suggests that GB203 is physically limited to a 256-bit interface; enabling eight modules for either 16GB (16Gb / 2GB modules) or 24GB of memory (24Gb / 3GB modules).

A growing concern among desktop and laptop GPUs alike is the limited memory capacity. VRAM capacities in AD103 and GA103 GPUs were bound by the 256-bit interface. Consequently, even professional workstation GPUs namely the RTX A5500 Mobile (GA103) and the RTX 5000 Mobile Ada (AD103) offered just 16GB of memory.

With the RTX 5090 mobile rumored to launch with 24GB, expect much of the same for its workstation counterpart. Moreover, if Nvidia wants, budget Blackwell GPUs such as the RTX 5060 can easily come with 12GB of VRAM, even across a narrow 128-bit memory interface. Just food for thought but theoretically speaking, a 48GB RTX 5090 is entirely possible; not that Nvidia would release such a GPU as it'd likely eat into its data-center revenue.