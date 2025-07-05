Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K gaming monitor gets a $270 discount and drops to an all-time low $329.99, but the sale ends in a few hours

4K gaming monitors often cost an arm and a leg if you want to get one, but Newegg is giving you a rather short chance to save big today. The Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is currently on sale for just $330, offering 45% off the MSRP of $600 and saving you a substantial $270. Note that this deal is only on for less than 14 hours, meaning you have to get it right now if you want a new 4K monitor for cheap while getting ahead of the Prime Day 2025 rush.

We’ve already reviewed several highly rated Gigabyte gaming monitors, such as the Gigabyte GS27U 27-inch UHD gaming monitor and the Gigabyte G34WQCP 24-inch curved gaming monitor, which has led us to trust this manufacturer when it comes to high-resolution gaming. The company has even made our list of the best gaming monitors, with the Gigabyte M27QA receiving our Best Value Award for 2025.

As for the on-sale Gigabyte M28U, it boasts several high-end features to match high-end systems — its maximum resolution is 3840 x 2160, providing sharp and crisp images. The 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG response time reduce blur, potentially giving you an advantage in competitive titles.

Save $270 Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K gaming monitor: was $600 now $330 at Newegg All-time low price! The Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K gaming monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate paired with a 1ms GTG response time. It comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400, allowing for deep immersion in your favorite game titles.

The display has four video input ports — two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port with DP Alt Mode — three USB-A ports for input, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-B port for connecting the display’s USB hub to your gaming PC. The display also acts as a KVM, allowing you to switch between USB-C and HDMI/DP inputs without needing to replug your mouse, keyboard, speakers, and other peripherals attached to the monitor.

This monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring that you get all the benefits of tear-free gameplay, HDR support, and guaranteed low latencies. It also has VESA-Certified DisplayHDR 400, meaning it can hit 400 nits brightness and cover 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

All these features make the Gigabyte M28U the perfect monitor for those with a work laptop, a gaming PC, and a console. With a press of a button, you can quickly switch between work and play — no need to rummage at the back of the monitor to move the USB connection of your peripherals or keep two sets of mice and keyboards on your desk. So, if you want to enjoy convenient high-resolution gaming without stretching your budget, don’t waste any time and secure this deal today.

