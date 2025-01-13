Best Buy has inadvertently listed several high-end gaming laptops featuring Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs, offering an early glimpse of what consumers can expect when these devices officially launch in March. Discovered by hardware enthusiast momomo_us on X, the listings include eight models from Asus and one from HP. While these laptops are currently unavailable for purchase, they are marked as "Coming Soon."

It’s important to note that pricing and configurations might change at the very end, as the listings could be placeholders set by Best Buy before the official launch in March.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is the most affordable option, starting at $1,899. It features an RTX 5070 Ti GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 HX processor, with the specifications mentioning the yet-to-be-announced Ryzen 9 8940HX, which could be a part of AMD’s upcoming Dragon Range Refresh. The laptop includes a 16-inch display with a resolution of 1900x1200, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync support. A larger 18-inch variant of the ROG Strix, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and an RTX 5080 GPU, is listed at $2,899.

For those prioritizing portability, the refreshed Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is listed at $2,199 for the RTX 5070 Ti model and $2,999 for the RTX 5080 version. Both configurations feature the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU with 32GB of memory. The base model includes a 1TB SSD, while the premium version offers a 2TB SSD. Both models retain the 120 Hz 3K OLED display introduced with the 2024 model.

The larger ROG Zephyrus G16 comes in three variants. All are equipped with a 2.5K OLED display running at 240 Hz and powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H CPU. The entry-level model, priced at $1,999, features an RTX 5070 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The mid-tier RTX 5080 model costs $3,199, while the flagship RTX 5090 version costs $3,999. The higher-end models include 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 is the most expensive listing, priced at $4,199. It features the RTX 5090 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It also boasts an 18-inch 2K (2560x1600) mini-LED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

Finally, the HP Omen Max 16 is listed at $2,699. It offers features similar to the ROG Strix G18, including an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU and an RTX 5080 GPU.

Based on what Nvidia shared during the CES launch, laptops featuring the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 mobile GPUs will be priced at $2,899, $2,199, $1,599, and $1,299, respectively. These figures reflect the base cost for Nvidia's partners, meaning retail prices for RTX 50 laptops will likely be higher. Factors such as the choice of CPU, display type, memory configuration, storage capacity, and additional features will influence the final retail pricing.