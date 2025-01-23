Nvidia's RTX Blackwell workstation GPU spotted with 96GB GDDR7 — ProViz GPU with a 512-bit bus

Now that Nvidia is on the finish line with its flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card for gamers, it is time for the company to get ready to launch a perhaps more impressive product: its next-generation RTX 6000 'Blackwell Generation' graphics board for digital content creation (DCC), professional visualization (ProViz), and 'light AI' applications. Shipping manifests found by ComputerBase indicate that the new card may feature 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

An exporter called 'N***ON' apparently sent at least four PG153 graphics cards with 96GB of GDDR7 memory connected to the GPU using a 512-bit interface for testing purposes to India in December, according to NBD.ltd. The PG153 nomenclature resembles that used by Nvidia for its add-in-board models, so it is more than likely that we are dealing with the exporter called Nvidia Corporation, which sent the cards to Nvidia Graphics Private Limited, its Indian subsidiary. While the official name of the board is unknown, this is likely the company's next-generation RTX 6000 'Blackwell Generation' graphics card for DCC, ProViz, and 'light AI' applications.

Enabling 96GB of memory over a 512-bit interface requires 32 24Gb GDDR7 chips in clamshell mode. This mode allows two 32-bit memory ICs to be driven by one 32-bit memory controller by sharing the address and command bus while reducing the number of DRAM chips' I/Os to 16. This does not affect system bandwidth but allows graphics card developers to double the number of memory components and, thus, memory capacity.

(Image credit: NBD/Tom's Hardware)

For now, the PG153 graphics card's GPU configuration is unclear. However, unlike the GeForce RTX 5090—which features a GB202 GPU with 21,760 CUDA cores or 170 symmetric multiprocessors—the alleged RTX 6000 'Blackwell Generation' could come with a GB202 GPU with up to 24,576 CUDA cores or 192 SMs.

The total graphics power of such a monster, like its cooling system, remains to be seen, but chances are high that this RTX 6000 'Blackwell Generation' AIB will consume more than the 300W consumed by the RTX 6000 Ada 'Generation' card.

One of the interesting peculiarities of the alleged RTX 6000 Blackwell Generation graphics board is its 96GB of onboard GDDR7 memory. While memory requirements for DCC and ProViz applications gradually increase, 96GB may be overkill for graphics and computer-aided design workloads. However, 96GB of onboard GDDR7 memory will be particularly useful for AI applications. Nvidia will likely launch an AI-specific version of the RTX 6000 Blackwell board.

It is unclear when Nvidia plans to release its alleged RTX 6000 'Blackwell Generation' professional graphics card, but it is natural to expect a high-end DCC and ProViz solution to be released at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in the second half of March in San Jose, California. Alternatively, Nvidia could introduce professional Blackwell-based graphics solutions at its own GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which will take place from March 17 to March 21, 2025, but in San Francisco, California.