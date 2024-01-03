Pick up a small discount on an RTX 4070 graphics card for your new gaming rig

It's not the cheapest price seen for an RTX 4070 GPU, but it is one of the lowest we've seen recently. Devoid of any discount shenanigans such as rebates or money-off for buying on credit, this graphics card offer makes use of a discount code that you can apply at checkout for $15 off the cost of the GPU.

If you apply code NNCDNA33 at checkout at Newegg, you can pick up the 12GB Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge GPU for $534 and have yourself one of the best-value 40-series GPUs. Sitting in between an RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti in terms of performance, the RTX 4070 is a generational upgrade that can make use of DLSS 3 and has improved ray tracing performance in applicable games.

If you're looking to upgrade your current PC or build a new gaming rig, the RTX 4070 is a good candidate that's able to play all the latest games on higher settings with high frame rates. Of course, we'd all like to see GPU prices go back down to pre-pandemic pricing, but the likelihood of that happening anytime soon... well, it's not likely.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge: now $534 at Newegg with code (was $549)

A twin-fan RTX 4070 GPU that comes with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM using a 192-bit memory bus. This graphics card can boost to 2475 MHz when gaming and can make use of DLSS 3 frame generation and ray tracing in the latest game titles.

For connectivity, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge comes with 3x DisplayPort 1.4a ports and 1 x HDMI 2.1a port for hooking up to extra monitors, televisions, or other video equipment.

If you'd like to see how well the RTX 4070 compares to other graphics cards, you can take a look at our GPU Hierarchy, which we've compiled from benchmark testing the most popular graphics cards at various resolutions and in-game settings.