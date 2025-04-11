RTX 5070 dips below MSRP at UK retailer — £518.99 marks a rare low in this unpredictable market

A GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card from Gainward has dropped below MSRP at a UK reseller, now retailing for £518.99 ($677), saving you around 10 pounds compared to Nvidia's revised MSRP (via KitGuru). And if you're waiting for the apparent gotcha, there is none. UK and IE residents can snag this model from OCUK as we speak. This sudden price drop could be part of a flash sale, so we shouldn't take this isolated listing as indicative of the entire market.

For the most part, RTX 5070 models in the UK have stayed at their launch MSRP. Nvidia officially released the RTX 5070 at £539 in the UK, later dropping it to £529, as reflected on its website. Scan's listings confirm that most RTX 5070s hold to Nvidia's MSRP. This price includes VAT (Value Added Tax) for European customers, which adds around £100 to the final bill.

The specific GPU we're looking at today is the Gainward Python III RTX 5070. While still costly when converted for the global market, this could either be a part of a limited-time offer or a consequence of another impending price cut. With a stable USB-GBP exchange rate over the past month and only one model below MSRP, a market-wide price drop is unlikely. That's not to say exchange rates don't matter, as the Switch 2 costs $340 in Japan, mainly caused by the yen's rapid decline in value over recent years.

The good news ends here; prices become increasingly volatile the higher you go in the Blackwell echelon. RTX 5070 Tis and RTX 5080s still drop to MSRP every now and then, but the flagship trails far away from sane prices and readily available stock. Moreover, Blackwell's power delivery circuitry prevents the GPU from sensing per-pin current, triggering a new round of connector melting concerns.

A handful of Nvidia's upcoming budget RTX 5060 Ti (180W rumored TGP) models are also rumored to use the 16-pin connector, even though a single 8-pin connector would suffice. Why not take the DIY route and craft your own power connector from scratch with current detection capabilities and an included safety alarm, because that's apparently what a Chinese enthusiast did.