RTX 5070 Ti rumor points to 8,960 CUDA cores and 300W TDP — Blackwell GPU may use the same GB203 die as the RTX 5080

Consumer desktop GeForce RTX 50-series (Blackwell) GPU rumors are again in full swing, surrounding the mid-range(ish) RTX 5070 Ti. Resident GPU leaker Kopite7kimi reports (though VideoCardz) that the RTX 5070 Ti, rivaling the best graphics cards, will purportedly come with 8,960 CUDA cores and a 300W TDP.

The GPU will purportedly use the GB203 Blackwell GPU die, the same GPU die as the RTX 5080. As a result, the reference board design will also be the same between the 5070 Ti and 5080 since both share the same physical die model.

Memory specs were not shared. However, Nvidia could do a 256-bit interface with 2GB chips vs 3GB on the RTX 5080 to differentiate. Therefore, the RTX 5070 Ti could come with 16GB instead of the rumored 24GB on the RTX 5080.

The RTX 5070 Ti's 8,960 CUDA core count represents a noteworthy upgrade over RTX 40-series counterparts. Compared to its direct predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 5070 Ti has 16% more GPU cores. Though core counts are less significant against the RTX 4070 Ti Super, the RTX 5070 Ti only has 6% more cores.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5080 RTX 4070 Ti RTX 4080 GPU Die Model GB203 GB203 AD104 AD103 CUDA Cores 8,960 10,752 7,680 9,728 Power Draw 300W 400W 285W 320W

The power draw is also a modest increase from the RTX 40 series. The RTX 5070 TI allegedly has a 5% greater power target than the RTX 4070 Ti and its Super-refreshed variant. However, it is worth mentioning that it is unknown whether the 300W metric references TDP or TBP.

Compared to the RTX 5080 specs Kopite shared earlier, the RTX 5070 Ti represents an enormous downgrade in specs. The RTX 5080 has 20% more CUDA cores (10,752) and, as a result, could pull 33% more power (400W TBP).

The RTX 5070 Ti is configured differently from its RTX 40-series counterpart. The 5070 Ti is reportedly equipped with the same die as the RTX 5080 but has a larger margin for raw specs. On the contrary, the RTX 4070 Ti was closer to the RTX 4080 on the spec sheet, yet both GPUs use different die models (AD104 for the RTX 4070 Ti, AD103 for the RTX 4080). The RTX 4080 features 15% more cores than the 4070 Ti and consumes just 35W more power.

Nvidia is expected to announce its next-generation GeForce Blackwell gaming graphics cards at CES 2025. According to the rumors, the lineup may comprise the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070.