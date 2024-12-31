Less than a week remains until Nvidia's keynote at CES where it is expected to reveal the Blackwell series for desktop PCs. Following preliminary listings from Acer featuring upcoming RTX 50 GPUs, iBuyPower too has joined in the action with Nvidia's RTX 5080 at the heart of its forthcoming pre-built, spotted by momomo_us at X. While we managed to grab a few screenshots before the listings were taken down, information regarding pricing and performance remains scarce.

Nvidia has decided to revive GeForce LAN after 13 years in the form of a 50-hour marathon preceding the long-awaited RTX 50 unveiling. To build hype for Blackwell, Nvidia kicked off a "GeForce Hype Meter" social media campaign leading up to the highly-anticipated reveal. Leaked data from Zotac suggests the initial lineup could comprise the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 series.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iBuyPower (Image credit: iBuyPower

Going over the spec sheet, iBuyPower claims its upcoming gaming PC, codenamed "y40bi9n5801", is powered by Nvidia's soon-to-launch RTX 5080 Super, only to correct itself in the description above (highlighted in blue). From what we know thus far, Nvidia has no plans for an RTX 5080 Super at this stage. It is possible the person who put up this listing probably replaced an existing RTX 4080 Super entry with the RTX 5080 but overlooked omitting the "Super" suffix.

Likewise, other specifications mention the upcoming Core Ultra 9 285 non-K CPU from Intel, pre-orders of which are live in China, and an un-named budget B860 motherboard with Wi-Fi support. The pre-built offers 2TB of NVMe storage and 32GB of rather slow DDR5-5200 memory. To top it off, iBuyPower is using its own AW4 240mm ARGB Liquid Cooler but we doubt you'll need that much cooling for a 65W chip.

If you're wondering, yes, iBuyPower also included a few benchmarks but they're extremely inaccurate, to say the least. It's very unlikely the RTX 5080 can push only 50 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p, dropping to 20 FPS when switching over to 1440p, for example.

Going off leaks, the RTX 5080 is expected to adopt the GB203-300-A1 die outfitted with 84 SMs (10,752 CUDA cores), 16GB of 30 Gbps GDDR7 memory, a 256-bit bus alongside a 400W TDP. While the chip is undoubtedly powerful, it pales in contrast to the RTX 5090 offering more than twice the core count and double the VRAM capacity. We can expect more details from Nvidia in just a couple of days.