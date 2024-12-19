Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 gaming PCs listed prematurely for $7,539 and $4,399 at a retailer — Blackwell meets Arrow Lake to power upcoming Predator Orion 7000 PCs from Acer

Premature listings from German retailer Otto.de (Credit: Videocardz) feature upcoming Predator Orion 7000 models from Acer, including the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, priced at $7,539 and $4,399, respectively. As of writing, the listings have been taken down. Remember that the pricing mentioned is not final and is most likely a placeholder. In addition, it is hard to discern the actual MSRP given the variation between other components such as RAM, CPU, storage, and regional VATs.

Nvidia is gearing up for its upcoming RTX 50 announcement next month through social media events and the return of GeForce LAN after 13 years. Jensen Huang will take the stage as he removes the veil of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 series on January 6. The listings surfaced briefly at Otto.de; however, Videocardz managed to grab a few snippets before it was too late. Acer is updating its high-end Predator Orion 7000 family of pre-builts with Arrow Lake and Blackwell, and these newer models should be launched soon after Nvidia's big reveal.

The first version features the RTX 5090 32GB paired with the Core Ultra 9 285K, 128GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of storage for $7,539 (£5,999). For context, we found a retail current-gen Orion 7000 outfitted with the RTX 4090, the i9-13900KF, 32GB of RAM, and 3TB of total storage for $3,999 ($4,499 MSRP). Despite the difference in memory capacity, that's a massive jump in pricing but likely does not reflect the RTX 5090's MSRP.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Otto.de via Videocardz (Image credit: Otto.de via Videocardz

Second up is the RTX 5080 16GB variant coupled with the Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage for $4,399 (£3,499). A similarly specced current-gen Orion 7000 will run you $3,299 ($3,499 MSRP) with the i7-14700KF, RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of total storage. For the sake of it, assuming a 19% VAT and $300 for the additional 96GB of memory for the first PC, the RTX 5090 equipped system sees a 29% jump in pricing, while the RTX 5080 pre-built is priced similarly to current-gen models. Of course, these numbers are purely for statistical reasons and not indicative of Nvidia's pricing structure.

On the specifications side of things, the RTX 5090 is rumored to feature the massive 744mm-squared GB202 die with 170 SMs (21,760 CUDA cores), 32GB of 28 Gbps GDDR7 memory, and a 512-bit memory interface. The RTX 5080 allegedly sticks with GB203, dropping to just 84 SMs (10,752 CUDA cores), 16GB of 30 Gbps GDD7 VRAM with a 256-bit memory bus. We'll have to wait for Nvidia next month for further details on architecture and pricing.