RTX 5080 is allegedly only 17% faster than RTX 5070 Ti, according to 3DMark benchmarks

3DMark benchmarks featuring the upcoming RTX 5070 Ti have cropped up ahead of the GPU's review embargo, giving us a sneak peek at the GPU's potential gaming performance. Videocardz retrieved a set of RTX 5070 Ti 3DMark benchmarks from an undisclosed media outlet and compared it against its own 3DMark figures of the RTX 5080 and RTX 4070 Ti Super.

The RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 4070 Ti Super were benchmarked in several 3DMark tests, featuring Speed Way, Steel Nomad, Port Royal, Time Spy, Time Spy Extreme, Fire Strike, Fire Strike Extreme, and Fire Strike Ultra. Reminder: the RTX 5080 and RTX 4070 Ti Super were not benchmarked by the same review outlet that benchmarked the RTX 5070 Ti, so take these figures with an extra pinch of salt.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5080 Row 0 - Cell 3 Speed Way - 1440p 7,646 8,902 RTX 5080 13% faster Steel Nomad - 4k 6,532 8,163 RTX 5080 25% faster Port Royal - 1440p 19,045 22,034 RTX 5080 16% faster Time Spy - 1440p 27,384 32,045 RTX 5080 17% faster Time Spy Extreme - 4k 13,485 16,084 RTX 5080 19% faster Fire Strike - 1080p 68,741 76,483 RTX 5080 11% faster Fire Strike Extreme - 1440p 35,483 41,192 RTX 5080 16% faster Fire Strike Ultra - 4k 18,065 21,256 RTX 5080 18% faster

On average, across all 3DMark benchmarks, the RTX 5080 was anywhere between 11% to 25% faster than the RTX 5070 Ti. Fire Strike at 1080p yielded the lowest performance margin between the two at just 11%. The highest was in Steel Nomad at 4K resolution, with a 25% performance margin in favor of the RTX 5080.

Speed Way at 1440p resolution was 13% faster on the RTX 5080, Port Royal at 1440p 16% faster, Time Spy at 1440p 17% faster, Fire Strike Ultra at 4k 18% faster, and Time Spy Extreme at 4k 19% was faster on the RTX 5080 as well.

For the RTX 4070 Ti Super comparison, check out Videocardz's original article. But on average, the RTX 5070 Ti was 16.6% quicker than the RTX 4070 Ti Super, according to Videocardz. Assuming these 3DMark numbers show the real-world performance of the RTX 5070 Ti, the upcoming mid-range GPU will be the most competitive RTX 50 series GPU to date, priced 33% lower than the RTX 5080 but featuring more than 80% of the performance of the same GPU.

The RTX 5070 Ti is Nvidia's third RTX 50-series GPU launching this year, sporting 8,960 CUDA cores, 280 Tensor cores, 70 RT cores, 300W TBP, a 256-bit memory interface, and 16GB of GDDR7 operating at 28 Gbps. The upcoming mid-range GPU will launch on February 20th at $749 MSRP. The GPU will only be available from AIB partners, Nvidia is not making a Founders Edition variant of the 5070 Ti just like its predecessor.