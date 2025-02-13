Nvidia confirms RTX 5070 Ti release date for February 20, starting at $749

After multiple sources indicated a February 20 launch for the RTX 5070 Ti, Nvidia has finally confirmed that the new mid-range Blackwell gaming GPU will arrive on that day. Nvidia published on X that the RTX 5070 Ti will launch on the 20th at 6 AM Pacific Time, with cards released from AIB partners and system integrators.

The RTX 5070 Ti represents the third RTX 50-series GPU Nvidia will be launching this year, sporting 8,960 CUDA cores, 280 Tensor cores, 70 RT cores, a 256-bit memory interface, and 16GB of memory operating at 28 Gbps. The power draw is rated at 300W TBP. Out of all the RTX 50-series GPUs revealed at CES 2025, the RTX 5070 Ti by far is the most similar to the RTX 5080, featuring the same GB205 die and same memory bus configuration (except for the actual GDDR7 operating speed). Core count is also the closest to the RTX 5080 compared to the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070, with the RTX 5080 "only" having 20% more cores than the 5070 Ti.

The RTX 5070 Ti's MSRP will be $749, a 33% price reduction compared to the RTX 5080 and $50 cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super that preceded it. Like the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super, the RTX 5070 Ti will only be available in aftermarket form, with no Founders Edition model provided. However, there will be a Founders Edition model of the RTX 5070.

Retailers have leaked the RTX 5070 Ti's February 20 release window at least twice. A few days ago, a French retailer revealed that the GPU would launch that day, and in late January, a European retailer confirmed the same thing.

One aspect that can't be confirmed is the availability of the new mid-range GPU. The RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have been plagued with availability issues since their respective launch days in January. The culprit has been the incredibly low supply for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080; even before launch, some suppliers claimed they only had a handful of GPUs ready for launch. The situation has become so bad that some retailers resort to lottery-like systems to give people a fairer chance of snagging an RTX 50-series graphics card. On top of this, Newegg claims tariffs threaten to keep prices high for the RTX 50 series.

While it is not guaranteed that the RTX 5070 Ti will succumb to the same fate, there is no evidence (so far) suggesting that supply will be better than that of the RTX 5090 or RTX 5080. Even if more units are readily available, the RTX 5070 Ti's significantly lower price will inevitably attract more buyers interested in purchasing the new GPU.