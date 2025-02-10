French retailer suggests Nvidia will launch the RTX 5070 Ti on February 20

Nvidia's upcoming RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is scheduled for release later this month, indicates French retailer Top Achat (h/t VideoCard). According to an MSI RTX 5070 Ti product listing, the latest Nvidia mid-range GPU will be available for purchase starting February 20 at 3PM CET.

Notably, the launch date coincides with similar product listings spotted last month on the European retailer Proshop, further reinforcing the likelihood of a February 20 AIB product release.

(Image credit: Topachat)

The RTX 5070 Ti's launch follows the January 30 debut of Nvidia's higher-end RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models. The RTX 5090 has been praised for its impressive 4K gaming performance. However, concerns have emerged regarding its high power consumption. Additionally, the first legitimate report of a melted power cable on the RTX 5090 recently surfaced on Reddit, raising safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the RTX 5080 has been recognized as a well-balanced high-end GPU, offering solid performance while maintaining reasonable power efficiency. While it presents a compelling upgrade for those with older GPUs, its performance gains over its predecessor models are considered modest. Both the new RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have a significant Achilles Heel, though - insufficient supplies at launch have led to a predictably grim cycle of rising prices, scalping, and bundling.

As a quick refresher, the RTX 5070 Ti is built on the GB203-300 graphics processor, featuring 8,960 CUDA cores, 280 texture mapping units, and 128 render output units. It comes equipped with 16GB of GDDR7 memory operating on a 256-bit bus, delivering a memory bandwidth of 896 GB/s. Designed with a total board power (TBP) of 300W, the RTX 5070 Ti will be available with either a single 16-pin PCIe Gen 5 power connector, but some AIBs might furnish dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

During the product launch in January, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed that the non-Ti version of the RTX 5070 would deliver the same performance as an RTX 4090. By that logic, the RTX 5070 Ti should be even faster, but reviews of the RTX 5090 and 5080 have completely taken the polish off such expectations.

The suggested MSRP for the RTX 5070 Ti, according to Nvidia, is $749—$50 less than its predecessors, the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super. However, since there is no Founder's Edition variant, customers will have to rely on board partners that are expected to apply their own premiums, potentially pushing prices between $800 to $1,000. Additionally, scalpers and resellers may drive up pricing even further, making availability a key concern at launch.