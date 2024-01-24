If you're looking to beef up your storage, especially in your NAS drive, then check out this deal from Western Digital on the WD Red Pro 20TB Hard Disk Drive. If you head on over to the Western Digital store, you can save $160 when you purchase two WD Red Pro 20TB HDDs for $599 - that's just $15 per TB — normally, the price would be $759.

The WD Red Pro 20TB HDD comes with a 512MB cache size and is rated for 550TB/year workloads and up to 2.5M hours MTBF. Perfect for upgrading the available storage in your NAS system, whether it's for consumer or small business use.

WD Red Pro hard drives are not your average consumer drives, they've been designed and engineered to be more rigorous and cope with vibrations, small shocks and continuous operation. This is a necessity in high-intensity 24/7 multi-user NAS environments where the workloads never stop, and you want the integrity of your data to be secured.

20TB WD Red Pro NAS Hard Disk Drive Buy 2 offer: now $599 at Western Digital (was $759)

These WD Red Pro NAS Drives come with a 5 year limited warranty from Western Digital, so if something goes wrong with one of your precious data drives, there's plenty of support.