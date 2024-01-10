ASRock's $200 Mini-ITX motherboard to support Intel Core i9-14900K
Small and powerful.
ASRock is prepping its new Mini-ITX motherboard that promises to enable compact high-end PCs without breaking the bank. The Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning Wi-Fi will support Intel's range-topping Core i9-14900K, a decent voltage regulating module (VRM), and respectable connectivity, all for $200.
ASRock's Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard is designed to combine relative affordability with premium features and build quality. The mainboard supports Intel's unlocked CPUs in LGA1700 packaging, including a top-of-the-line Core i9-14900K processor, and enables decent overclocking potential using a 14+1+1 voltage regulating module covered with massive heatsinks. Since the Mini-ITX motherboard is (naturally) equipped with two DDR5 memory slots, expect the platform to offer great memory overclockability, too.
The Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard is equipped with pretty much everything expected from a decent gaming platform, including a PCIe x16 slot for graphics cards, an M.2-2280 slot for SSDs with a built-in heat spreader, and two SATA ports.
On the connectivity side of matters, ASRock's Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning has a relatively standard set of wireless and wired technologies, including a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth adapter (as the name of the motherboard suggests), a 2.5 GbE port, three display outputs (DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C rated for 10 Gbps), multiple USB Type-A 3.0 connectors rated for 5 Gbps, two audio connectors, and an S/P DIF.
The key selling point of ASRock's Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard is certainly its combination of advanced features aimed at gamers, overclocking potential, and a relatively low price. Meanwhile, ASRock's Phantom Gaming B760I Lightning Wi-Fi is certainly not the only gaming-oriented platform out there that costs around $200. For example, Asustek's ROG Strix B760-I Gaming Wi-Fi is available for $183.99. Therefore, it looks like we will see some tough competition between Intel's B760-based motherboards in this segment in the coming months, which is certainly not bad.
