AMD Asus X870(E), X670E, and B650(E) mobo buyers enjoy rebates in Germany — no such offers yet spotted in the U.S.

Asus Germany and Austria are offering significant rebates for the just-launched Asus X870/E and several other AMD motherboards. The scale of the rebates ranges from 15 Euros (around $16.50) to amounts as large as 50 Euros (around $55). This promotion is applicable across 17 retailers in Germany and one seller in Austria. Unfortunately, the company does not appear to have a similar promotion for customers in the U.S. or Canada, at the time of writing.

Asus launched nine new X870 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 and they started to become available in late September and early October. All nine models have rebates ranging from 25 to 50 Euros, while other AMD motherboard chipsets like the X670E and B650/M/E also get a discount of between 15 and 45 Euros.

Here’s a complete list of participating Asus motherboards and their associated rebates:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Motherboard Cashback Amount (Euros) USD Equivalent ROG Crosshair X870E Hero 50 Euros ~ $55.20 ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi 40 Euros ~ $44.16 ROG Strix X870-F Gaming Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $33.12 ROG Strix X870-A Gaming Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $33.12 ROG Strix X870-I Gaming Wi-Fi 35 Euros ~ $38.64 ProArt X870E-Creator Wi-Fi 35 Euros ~ $38.64 TUF Gaming X870-Plus Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $33.12 Prime X870-P Wi-Fi 25 Euros ~ $27.60 Prime X870-P 25 Euros ~ $27.60 ROG Crosshair X670E Gene 40 Euros ~ $44.16 ROG Crosshair X670e Gene 40 Euros ~ $44.16 ROG Crosshair X670e Hero 45 Euros ~ $49.68 ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi 35 Euros ~ $38.64 ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $38.64 ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $38.64 ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming Wi-Fi 30 Euros ~ $38.64 TUF Gaming X670E-Plus Wi-Fi 25 Euros ~ $27.60 TUF Gaming X670E-Plus 25 Euros ~ $27.60 ProArt X670E-Creator Wi-Fi 35 Euros ~ $38.64 ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming Wi-Fi 25 Euros ~ $27.60 ROG Strix B650E-F Gaming Wi-Fi 25 Euros ~ $27.60 ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi 20 Euros ~ $22.08 ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming Wi-Fi 25 Euros ~ $27.60 TUF Gaming B650-Plus Wi-Fi 20 Euros ~ $22.08 TUF Gaming B650-Plus 15 Euros ~ $16.56 TUF Gaming B650-E Wi-Fi 15 Euros ~ $16.56 TUF Gaming B650M-Plus Wi-Fi 15 Euros ~ $16.56 TUF Gaming B650M-Plus 15 Euros ~ $16.56 TUF Gaming B650M-E Wi-Fi 15 Euros ~ $16.56 TUF Gaming B650M-E 15 Euros ~ $16.56 ProArt B650-Creator 25 Euros ~ $27.60

The promotion started on September 30 and ends on November 10. Eligible customers can redeem their cashback from October 14 until November 24, 2024. So, if you’re in the market for an AMD motherboard from Asus and can buy it from participating stores in Germany and Austria, you’re in for a small treat.

Asus hasn’t provided any clue as to whether it will offer a discount or similar promotion with the launch of the X870/E motherboards in other territories. But if you’re hoping that it will have something to offer in your area, head to the Asus Promotion page and click to see what’s available in your country. The U.S. doesn’t have an Asus motherboard campaign right now, but you could get Ghostrunner 2 (PC) for free with eligible purchases of Asus ROG monitors, mice, headsets, microphones, and mouse pads from Amazon, the Asus eshop, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg.

It is a little surprising that Asus is offering a rebate on such a new item in Germany and Austria. We rarely see promotions on freshly launched items, but the company is probably doing this to help jumpstart the sales of its latest high-end AMD motherboards. After all, AMD’s Ryzen 9000 series are still socket AM5, meaning they’re also compatible with 600-series motherboard chipsets, so users upgrading their Ryzen 7000-series CPUs do not necessarily need to upgrade. But if you’re looking for budget-friendly versions of the 800-series chipset, you’ll have to wait a few more months as AMD will reportedly launch them in early 2025.