AMD reportedly delays B840 and B850 motherboards to early 2025 — only X870 and X870E will launch in September

AMD's budget-friendly B850 and B840 chipset motherboards seem to have a scheduled release date. ComputerBase claims these two budget-friendly chipsets will arrive in early 2025, several months after AMD's initial 800-series motherboards debut.

AMD already hinted that it would be chopping its 800 series product launch into separate timeframes. According to the German publication, AMD will reportedly delay its B-series launch until next year, relegating its initial September launch to its high-end 800-series chipsets. Most likely, AMD will launch X870E and X870 together in September, but this has not been confirmed.

This split in release dates is unfortunate for budget-oriented builders and system shoppers looking to buy into the Ryzen 9000 ecosystem. Buyers looking to match their Ryzen 9000 CPU with a newer B800-series board will have to wait until next year to build or upgrade their system.

(Image credit: AMD)

The good news is that the Ryzen 9000 can slot into AMD's existing 600-series chipset motherboards—the only requirement is a Ryzen 9000-supported BIOS update. So, customers aren't entirely out of options for the time being.

AMD's 800-series chipset lineup represents the first time the CPU maker branches out its B-series nomenclature to feature a non-x50 class chipset. B840 will be AMD's entry-level chipset for system integrators and commercial use cases. The chipset has no CPU overclocking capabilities and is limited to PCIe Gen 3 connectivity. Given the lack of an A-series chipset in AMD's lineup, it is very likely that B840 is the successor to AMD's previous-generation A620 chipset.

B850 represents AMD's conventional B-series chipset and the successor to the B650 chipset. B850 features CPU overclocking support and comes with PCIe Gen 5 connectivity for NVMe SSDs and PCIe Gen 4 connectivity for the main PCIe slots, including the primary x16 slot for graphics cards.

The new B850 and B840 release date also confirms why there have been very few (if any) B850 or B840 chipset motherboards displayed at Gamescom 2024. With a

The release date is set for 2025, and AMD's partners are most likely waiting to showcase their new B850 and B840 motherboards at CES 2025.