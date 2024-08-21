Asus unveils 9 new X870 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 for AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000 chips

Asus just unveiled its latest lineup of motherboards sporting the 800-series chipset for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Gamescom 2024. The company is offering these new motherboards across its entire motherboard lineup, covering the needs of everyone from the everyday user to the most extreme overclockers who want to get the most out of their AMD processors.

Aside from its compatibility with AM5 chips, Asus is also touting several AI features, including AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, and AI Networking II. These AI technologies will supposedly offer one-click optimizations, so users no longer must do trial-and-error testing to create manual profiles to get the most out of the PC builds.

Here’s a complete list of Asus’ latest mobo lineup and some of their specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 ROG Crosshair X870E Hero ROG Strix X870E0E Gaming WiFi ROG Strix X870-F Gaming WiFi ROG Strix X870-A Gaming WiFi ROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFi TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi ProArt X870E-Creator WiFi Prime X870-P WiFi Prime X870-P Form Factor ATX ATX ATX ATX Mini-ITX ATX ATX ATX ATX Memory 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 2x DIMM, max 96GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5 PCIe Slot PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready PCIe 5.0 ready Storage 3x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 3x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 3.0 M.2 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 3.0 M.2 USB 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 7x USB 10Gbps, 1x 10Gbps Type-C 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 3x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 5Gb ps Type-A 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 7x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 5Gbps, 1x USB 20Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 3x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 10Gbps 2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 3x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 10Gbps WiFi & LAN - WiFi 7, 1x 5Gbps Ethernet WiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet WiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet WiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet WiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet WiFi 7, 1x 10Gbps Ethernet, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet WiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet Asus Technology AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core Flex AEMP, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II AEMP, AI Cooling II

While the AMD Ryzen 9000 chips are compatible with current X670E motherboards and will allow users to upgrade to the new processors with just a BIOS upgrade, the X870 and X870E mobos deliver more features that will let you get the most out of your new chips. These include PCIe 5.0 for both GPU and SSD slots, two USB4 ports, and more. X870E-equipped Asus motherboards boast two chipsets, so you can take advantage of the extra PCIe lanes on these models. All WiFi-equipped Asus X870E / X870 motherboards also now feature the new WiFi 7 standard, which means faster wireless internet for its users.

Aside from the AI features, the new Asus motherboards also offer advanced capabilities that let you tweak your CPU’s performance on the fly. This includes the Dynamic OC Switchers, which automatically jump between AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive and manual overclock settings, depending on the required performance. It also has Core Flex, which lets the users adjust core frequencies depending on the CPU’s temperature and voltage.

Unfortunately, we don’t have news about pricing and availability for these mobos yet, so stay tuned and we’ll update as soon as this information comes out.