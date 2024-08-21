Asus unveils 9 new X870 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 for AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000 chips

News
By
published

New motherboards for new processors.

Asus X870 / X870E Motherboards
(Image credit: Asus)

Asus just unveiled its latest lineup of motherboards sporting the 800-series chipset for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs at Gamescom 2024. The company is offering these new motherboards across its entire motherboard lineup, covering the needs of everyone from the everyday user to the most extreme overclockers who want to get the most out of their AMD processors.

Aside from its compatibility with AM5 chips, Asus is also touting several AI features, including AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, and AI Networking II. These AI technologies will supposedly offer one-click optimizations, so users no longer must do trial-and-error testing to create manual profiles to get the most out of the PC builds.

Here’s a complete list of Asus’ latest mobo lineup and some of their specifications:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 ROG Crosshair X870E HeroROG Strix X870E0E Gaming WiFiROG Strix X870-F Gaming WiFiROG Strix X870-A Gaming WiFiROG Strix X870-I Gaming WiFiTUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFiProArt X870E-Creator WiFiPrime X870-P WiFiPrime X870-P
Form FactorATXATXATXATXMini-ITXATXATXATXATX
Memory4x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR52x DIMM, max 96GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR54x DIMM, max 192GB, DDR5
PCIe SlotPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 readyPCIe 5.0 ready
Storage3x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.23x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.22x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.22x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.21x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 4.0 M.22x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.22x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.21x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 3.0 M.21x PCIe 5.0 M.2 / 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 / 1x PCIe 3.0 M.2
USB2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 7x USB 10Gbps, 1x 10Gbps Type-C2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 3x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 5Gb ps Type-A2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type-C, 7x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 5Gbps, 1x USB 20Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 3x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 10Gbps2x USB4 Type-C, 1x USB 10Gbps Type-A, 3x USB 5Gbps Type-A, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 10Gbps
WiFi & LAN-WiFi 7, 1x 5Gbps EthernetWiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps EthernetWiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps EthernetWiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps EthernetWiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps EthernetWiFi 7, 1x 10Gbps Ethernet, 1x 2.5Gbps EthernetWiFI 7, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet
Asus TechnologyAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking II, AEMP, Dynamic OC Switcher, Core FlexAEMP, AI Cooling II, AI Networking IIAEMP, AI Cooling II

While the AMD Ryzen 9000 chips are compatible with current X670E motherboards and will allow users to upgrade to the new processors with just a BIOS upgrade, the X870 and X870E mobos deliver more features that will let you get the most out of your new chips. These include PCIe 5.0 for both GPU and SSD slots, two USB4 ports, and more. X870E-equipped Asus motherboards boast two chipsets, so you can take advantage of the extra PCIe lanes on these models. All WiFi-equipped Asus X870E / X870 motherboards also now feature the new WiFi 7 standard, which means faster wireless internet for its users.

Aside from the AI features, the new Asus motherboards also offer advanced capabilities that let you tweak your CPU’s performance on the fly. This includes the Dynamic OC Switchers, which automatically jump between AMD’s Precision Boost Overdrive and manual overclock settings, depending on the required performance. It also has Core Flex, which lets the users adjust core frequencies depending on the CPU’s temperature and voltage. 

Unfortunately, we don’t have news about pricing and availability for these mobos yet, so stay tuned and we’ll update as soon as this information comes out.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

See more Motherboards News