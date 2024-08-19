Pick Up the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX V2 motherboard for just $189

With some of the new Ryzen 9000 CPUs released into the wild, now is a good time to look around for components to build a new AM5-based PC. Today's deal shows off an AM5 motherboard from Gigabyte that is compatible with 7000/8000 processors and should be fully compatible with the latest 9000-series processors as long as any applicable BIOS updates are applied.

Head to Amazon for the deal on this Gigabyte motherboard, where you can purchase the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX V2 for $189. The original price for this mobo was $229, with this deal letting you save $40 off of the MSRP. The motherboard is an important pick and one of the essential parts of a new PC build. The B650 Aorus Elite AX V2 supports all the latest PCIe 5.0 standards and of course DDR5 memory.

There is also the inclusion of fast USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C on the rear IO, and a connector on the board for the front IO of your case (as long as you have the supporting port), and a 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port for a fast, low-latency LAN/Network connection.

Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX V2: now $189 at Amazon (was $229)



The B650 Aorus Elite AX V2 from Gigabyte uses the AM5 platform LGA 1718 socket (compatible with 7000/8000/9000-series CPUs). This motherboard features dual channel DDR5 with Intel XMP memory module support, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 5.0 NVMe x4 M.2, front and rear USB 3.2 Gen2X2 Type-C, and 2.5Gb/s Ethernet LAN, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.



All M.2 SSD drive slots are PCIe 5.0 compliant and ready for the current fastest generation of SSDs, with backward compatibility for older generation drives. For further connectivity to the internet and wireless devices, the Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX V2 comes installed with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Gigabyte also offers a 5-year warranty on this product.