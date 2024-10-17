Asus launches ProArt PA602 Wood Edition chassis with ‘eco-friendly’ wood accents

Adding wood to PC cases has been a popular theme for manufacturers this year. Following the trend, Asus has introduced the ProArt PA602 Wood Edition PC case, which combines wood elements with the original PA602 chassis. The new model incorporates responsibly sourced ash wood from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests into the handles, front I/O panel, and front ventilation grille. These wooden parts not only add a natural aesthetic but are also treated for durability through a thermowood process, ensuring the case stands up to wear over time.

One of the highlights of the PA602 Wood Edition is its focus on efficient cooling. The case comes pre-installed with two large 200mm fans in the front and a 140mm fan in the rear. The large fans naturally offer better performance over traditional 120mm fans, moving more air at lower noise levels. Asus also says that it has included certain airflow design elements such as air deflectors and a PSU shroud to direct cooling where it’s needed most. Users have the option to choose between a solid metal side panel or a tempered glass panel that includes perforations for GPU ventilation, depending on their needs.

(Image credit: Asus)

The case supports large components, including e-ATX motherboards, high-end tower coolers with 190mm clearance height, up to 420mm radiators, and graphics cards up to 450mm long. It also offers extensive storage options, accommodating up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs and four 3.5-inch HDDs, which makes it ideal for users with large storage needs, such as content creators or professionals working with high-resolution assets.

(Image credit: Asus)

There are also certain thoughtful features to simplify the building process. A tool-free mechanism allows users to install graphics cards without a screwdriver, and both side panels can be easily removed with the press of a button. The front panel also features a variety of connectivity options, including a USB 20 Gbps Type-C port and multiple USB-A ports. The case even has a patented dust detection system, alerting users when it’s time to clean the filters.

Overall, the ProArt PA602 Wood Edition seems to offer a blend of style, durability, and functionality, making it suitable for professionals who need a high-performance PC case with a modern design. Pricing is yet to be revealed but considering the original ProArt PA602 is priced at $230, the new wood edition might set you back at $250 or more.