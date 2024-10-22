Gamdias launches dual-orientation ‘lifestyle case’ — NESO P1 Pro debuts in black or white livery colors

Gamdias has updated its NESO series dual-orientation PC cases. The newest generation has arrived with the new NESO P1 Pro launch in matte black or snow white livery. However, both of the new trapezoid form factor designs are dominated by an expansive corner-wrapping window.

In an email to Tom’s Hardware, Gamdias described the new NESO line as “lifestyle cases... offering enthusiasts and professionals an unparalleled building experience.” The term ‘lifestyle case’ refers to the NESO P1 Pro’s ornamental qualities. The design is eye-catching and stays on trend with the curved glass ‘fish tank’ styling.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gamdias) (Image credit: Gamdias) (Image credit: Gamdias) (Image credit: Gamdias)

Fish tank styles look good in tower orientation, but it is unusual to see them in desktop orientation is unusual. Desktop cases typically appeal as they allow users to stack stuff on top of them, usually a monitor, but this doesn’t work out with the horizontal NESO P1 Pro. Also, some images show a trio of fans which will be sucking air from your desk, which isn’t ideal. Moreover, the solid glass top in this orientation isn’t conducive to hot air naturally convecting from the case.

With the discussion of the Gamdias NESO P1 Pro’s special sauce out of the way, let's look more closely at the tech specs. Check out the table below, where we highlight the key specifications and maximum compatibility on offer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Gamdias NESO P1 Pro Motherboard support E-ATX (310mm Width), ATX,Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Materials SPCC & ABS & Tempered glass Expansion slots 8 Dimensions 490 x 310 x 495mm, 11.97 kg / 26.38 lb Max compatibility CPU cooler height: 193mm, VGA length: 426mm, VGA width: 192mm, PSU length: 180mm Radiator support Top: 360mm, 280mm / Side: 360mm、420mm / Rear: 120mm Fan support Top: 3 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm / Side: 3 x 120mm, 3 x 140mm / Rear: 1 x 120mm, 1 x 140mm / Bottom: 3 x 120mm Included fans Side: 3 x 120mm ARGB PWM Aeolus P2 Fans. 8 Ports ARGB and PWM Hub (1 port is used) included Drive bays 2 x 3.5" or 1 x 2.5"+1 x 3.5"(HDD Cage), 2 x 2.5" (HDD Cage) Front I/O USB 3.0 x2, Type C x 1, HD Audio x1, LED control x1

Another feature of the Gamdias NESO P1 Pro worth pointing out is the case’s one-touch release mechanism to gain access to the build. Once inside, PC DIYers may appreciate the dual-chamber arrangement, 8x8 rotatable PCIe slots, cable management enhanced by a hidden 90mm deep compartment, expansive cooling options, and the easy detachable top cooling bracket. Dust filters are provided for the top, side, and bottom.

Gamdias didn’t advise us regarding the availability and pricing of the NESO P1 Pro in either finish. We note that previous iterations of the NESO are still being sold for $139.99 (discounted from $149.99), providing a ballpark figure for pricing expectations. The new trapezoid case looks better, though.