Lian Li's Lancool III PC Case drops to a low of $119

A fantastic PC case for constructing your PC, the Lancool III from Lian Li has the looks and more importantly - the functionality. It's always good to take care in choosing a case for your PC builds as a decent case can often end up lasting for years or multiple generations of your PC tinkering.

A solid sequel to the successful Lancool II, Lian Li's Lancool III is also a pleasure to build in, with plenty of room, cable management, and airflow (this case comes with four 140mm fans), to help keep your PC components cool. The Lian Li Lancool III is available in White for $119 from Newegg.

We reviewed the Lancool III RGB, awarding it an Editor's Choice award. The Lancool III was roomy with excellent cable management, although with all the large fans and airflow - it could also be a little noisy at times, but this should be nothing that some tweaks to fan curves couldn't cure.

Lian Li Lancool III Mid-Tower ATX Case (White): now $119 at Newegg (was $159)

This spacious mid-tower case from Lian Li comes with 4 pre-installed 140mm PWN fans for out-of-the-box high airflow. With a mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel, there are also 2x USB 3.0 / Audio front ports and a Type C port.

One of the great features of this PC case is the ability to move the front IO to the bottom of the case, which is super handy if you're one of the many PC users who like to have the case on the desk for easy access. Plus, the IO cabling is made super easy with all the cables grouped into a single adapter to plug straight into the motherboard - making one of the most fiddly parts of PC construction a breeze.

At this price, you get a lot of case for the money, but the downside is that this is a short sale, and you won't have long to decide if this is the case for you.