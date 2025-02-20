ASRock Taichi TC-1300T power supply review

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T offers exceptional efficiency and power delivery, with solid thermal and acoustic performance. While its premium price might be a drawback for some, its Titanium-level performance makes it an excellent choice for enthusiasts with demanding power needs.

ASRock, a well-established name in the PC hardware industry, is widely recognized for its high-quality motherboards and innovative design approach. Over the years, the company has diversified its product portfolio to include graphics cards, small form factor PCs, and now power supply units (PSUs). ASRock typically uses the same series classifications for their product ranges, placing multiple ranges of products under the same design and marketing umbrella. The Taichi series, one of ASRock's flagship product lines, is known for its premium designs, cutting-edge features, and reliable performance, with the company marketing its best products under that series name.

We closely examine the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T PSU, a flagship model in ASRock's power supply lineup, to see how it stacks up against the best power supplies on our list. This high-performance unit features Titanium-level efficiency and a power rating of 1300W at 50°C, targeting users with very demanding power requirements. It fully complies with ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, ensuring compatibility with modern hardware, especially GPUs with high transient power needs. The unit also incorporates a few unique features, such as temperature sensors for PCIe 5.1 cables and a "5V boost" switch.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 25A 25A 108.3A 3A 0.3A 130W 130W 1300W 1300W 3.6W TOTAL 1300W 1300W 1300W 1300W 1300W AC INPUT 115 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 115 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 115 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 115 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 115 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz PRICE $390 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T comes packaged in a durable, large cardboard box with a stardust-themed design that prominently features the Taichi series logo and an image of the PSU. The packaging is visually striking, with the designer trying to showcase the unique identity of the Taichi series. Inside, the power supply is securely protected by a nylon pouch and dense foam inserts to ensure safe transport.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The included bundle is comprehensive, consisting of mounting screws, several cable ties, five cable straps, clear cable combs, a jump-start testing adapter, and an AC IEC C19 power cable.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Taichi TC-1300T features a mix of cable designs, with the ATX and PCIe 5.1 cables wrapped in nylon sleeving, while the rest of the cables feature individually sleeved wires. The unit includes two PCIe 5.1 12V-2x6 connectors with built-in temperature sensors that can shut down the PSU if overheating occurs, eight PCIe 8-pin connectors, nine SATA connectors, and three PATA connectors. The number of PCIe connectors is very generous, at the expense of SATA/PATA connectors.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP VITA GM 850W Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 2 PCI-E 8 Pin - 8 SATA - 9 Molex - 3 Floppy - 1

External Appearance

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T features a distinctive and robust design. The PSU deviates from standard ATX dimensions, measuring 180mm in length, significantly longer than the ATX design guide limit of 140mm. Compatibility with most advanced ATX cases should not be an issue but should be verified before installation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Its chassis is coated with satin black paint, complemented by titanium-colored decorative plates etched with gear-like patterns, reflecting the unique Taichi series aesthetic. The fan finger guard is integrated into the chassis and prominently displays the series logo at its center. The sticker with the electrical specifications and certifications is at the top side of the unit. The overall design strives to balance a visually striking appearance without going over the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The rear panel houses the IEC C20 AC power inlet, a large on/off switch, and a hybrid fan mode button. Enabling hybrid fan mode allows the PSU to operate passively at lower loads - disabling it forces the fan to spin continuously, even if at minimal speeds. The front side is fully populated with labeled cable connectors for straightforward installation, alongside a "5V boost" switch that "helps the 5V voltage to maintain optimal performance" by increasing the 5V rail voltage to 5.15V when activated. Albeit an interesting feature, it should not have a practical use for the vast majority of users considering this unit has no trouble maintaining the 5V line output very stable regardless of its load.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internal Design

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T is equipped with a rebranded Power Logic PLA13525S12M 135mm fan featuring a hydro-dynamic bearing. It is a very high quality fan with a modest maximum speed of 2000 RPM.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Internally, the PSU is based on a platform developed by FSP, a well-known OEM in the PSU industry. FSP is a well-established manufacturer of PC PSUs, recognized both for retailing products under its own brand and serving as the OEM for other brands. As the OEM behind the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T, FSP introduces a unique platform that we have not seen in any other PSU to this date.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The input filtering stage is borderline weak, consisting of four Y capacitors, only one X capacitor, and two filtering inductors for EMI suppression. The input conversion stage features an advanced design with four rectifier MOSFETs on vertical PCBs, eliminating the need for rectifying bridges and improving efficiency. The APFC stage also incorporates four additional MOSFETs, two diodes, and three Rubycon 470μF capacitors in an interleaved topology to ensure high reliability and efficiency.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary inversion stage utilizes four MOSFETs in a full-bridge LLC topology, mounted on vertical PCBs adjacent to the APFC heatsinks. The secondary stage consists of two arrays of six MOSFETs each, located beneath the main PCB, to generate the primary 12V rail. The 3.3V and 5V rails are produced by DC-to-DC circuits located on a vertical daughterboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unfortunately, most of the active components in our sample were unmarked or processed, forbidding us from identifying them. All capacitors used throughout the PSU are supplied by Rubycon and Nippon Chemi-Con, highly reputable Japanese manufacturers. The layout is well organized to optimize airflow and thermal performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During cold testing, the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T demonstrated exceptional efficiency, meeting both the 80Plus Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium certification requirements with a 115 VAC input. However, it fell short of the 80Plus Titanium certification requirements with a 230 VAC input, as it could not achieve 96% efficiency at half load. The PSU achieved an average nominal load efficiency of 92.7% at 115 VAC and 94.0% at 230 VAC. Efficiency peaked at roughly 50% load and remained highly stable across the entire nominal load range (10–100%). At very low loads, the unit maintained commendable efficiency levels but not as high as we would have hoped.

The fan remained inactive until the load exceeded 600 watts, enabling the PSU to operate passively under lower power conditions. When activated, the fan maintained low speeds and generated minimal noise up to 80% load, after which it sharply increased in speed. Thermal performance during cold testing was excellent, with internal temperatures remaining very low despite the PSU’s high power output. This highlights the efficiency of the design, as it manages to maintain such temperatures with very small to no heatsinks.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T exhibited a marginal drop in efficiency compared to cold conditions. The unit achieved an average nominal load efficiency of 92.5% at 115 VAC and 93.8% at 230 VAC, reflecting a negligible decrease of 0.2% from cold testing results. This reflects the PSU's resilience to a significant increase in ambient temperature.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan activated slightly earlier during hot testing, starting operation at approximately 500 watts compared to 600 watts in room temperature conditions. The cooling profile keeps the fan at very low speeds at first, followed by a sharp when the load exceeds 800 watts, reaching its maximum speed when the unit is at 90% capacity. Thermal performance remained excellent, with internal temperatures staying relatively low for a PSU of this capacity. All internal components operated well within safe limits, showing no signs of thermal stress or degradation.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T demonstrates exceptional electrical stability and power quality, as expected from a product of such a high tier. The 12V rail maintains a very strict regulation at 0.7%, while the 5V and 3.3V rails hold at 1.1% and 1.3% respectively. Ripple suppression is very good as well, with maximum ripple levels measured at 36 mV on the 12V rail, 22 mV on the 5V rail, and 18 mV on the 3.3V rail. Electrical performance seems better at medium loads and degrades when the load is either too low or too high.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were triggered and functioned correctly. The OCP thresholds are set at 120% for the 12V rail, 112% for the 5V rail, and 110% for the 3.3V rail. The OPP engages at 116%, which is very sharp for an ATX 3.1 compliant unit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 261.66 W Row 0 - Cell 2 653.51 W Row 0 - Cell 4 974.43 W Row 0 - Cell 6 1298.06 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.13% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.27% Row 1 - Cell 4 74.96% Row 1 - Cell 6 99.85% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 2.32 3.36 5.79 3.35 8.68 3.32 11.58 3.31 5 V 2.32 5.06 5.79 5.04 8.68 5.01 11.58 5 12 V 20.06 12.07 50.16 12.06 75.24 11.99 100.32 11.98

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1.3% 16 10 14 18 14 16 5V 1.1% 14 12 16 22 16 16 12V 0.7% 22 18 22 36 34 20

Bottom Line

The ASRock Taichi TC-1300T is a high-end power supply unit designed for users with highly demanding power needs and wanting exceptional performance, delivering 1300W of output at 50°C with Titanium-level efficiency. As part of ASRock’s Taichi series, the TC-1300T embodies premium design principles both inside and outside, with a distinctive aesthetic that combines satin black paint with titanium-colored decorative plates etched with gear-like patterns. A notable feature is the inclusion of temperature sensors on PCIe 5.1 cables, which can trigger a shutdown in case of overheating, and a “5V boost” switch that enhances the 5V rail voltage. The number of connectors for power-hungry devices is very generous, including eight PCIe 8-pin connectors and two PCIe 5.1 12V-2x6 connectors, making it suitable for high-performance gaming builds.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of overall performance, the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T excels in efficiency, meeting both the 80Plus Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium certification requirements at 115 VAC, although it falls slightly short at 230 VAC under medium loads. The unit achieves impressive nominal load efficiency, with 92.7% at 115 VAC and 94.0% at 230 VAC during cold testing, and maintains excellent efficiency throughout the load range. More importantly, it shows minimal degradation in efficiency in hot conditions, demonstrating the PSU's stability and resilience under higher temperatures. The electrical performance and power output quality peaks at half load and reduces when the load is either too low or too high.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Thermally, the TC-1300T impresses with its ability to keep internal temperatures low even at high power outputs, even though its heatsinks are very small and the fan not powerful, thanks to its highly efficient design. Acoustic performance is also commendable - the fan remains relatively quiet even under load, only ramping up at higher power draws, ensuring a quiet operation for most users. The fan speed control system may be overreacting when the load is very high but, generally, does a good job at keeping the noise levels very low and the unit cool enough.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In conclusion, the ASRock Taichi TC-1300T is an excellent choice for users looking for a high-efficiency power supply with low thermal output and solid overall performance. With its high-quality build, efficient power delivery, and advanced features, it stands out in the premium PSU market. However, its $390 retail price is quite high, though reasonable for a Titanium-rated unit, but it also is more frequently out of stock than not. The price may be a barrier for some, but for those who demand the best in efficiency and low heat generation, the TC-1300T represents a solid investment. It is particularly well-suited for enthusiasts or those building cutting-edge gaming systems with extreme power requirements.

