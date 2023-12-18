FSP reveals its 2024 PC power supply roadmap: ATX 3.1 and 12v-2x6 standards arrive, alongside a new, simpler naming scheme

FSP has revealted its power supply roadmap plans for 2024, anticipating the requirement to deploy updated power supplies following ATX 3.1 specifications and the all-new 12v-2x6 standard, which will replace the (still fairly new) 12VHPWR connectors. FSP displayed its new power supplies and PC cases at EHA 2023, covered by Geeknetic.

The company has brought in updated features and a variety of options throughout its multiple ranges. This required the company to change its naming structure to differentiate its expanded product lines. This isn't different from what every power supply company does regularly.

FSP's Sub-Branding and Nomenculture

Image 1 of 3 Update FSP Power Supply Ranges (Image credit: VIA Geeknetic) FSP's New Nomenclature, showing variable 80Plus rating PSUs with certain features and Warranty Period (Image credit: via Geeknetic) FSP's New Nomenclature for different cabling system (Image credit: via Geeknetic)

FSP starts with adding terminology to reflect the power supply's 80Plus rating, ranging between the 80PLUS White as W up to 80Plus Titanium as T. Essentially, all 80Plus ratings associated with a type of metal will be referred to in the PSU model with the first letter of those metals- Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium.

Furthermore, it will have three more nomenclatures to show the cabling system- D for non-modular, S for semi-modular and M for fully modular designs. Similarly, all entry-level PSUs will be called Vita, Advan is for mainstream, Dagger for High-End, and Mega for Performance. There's also a Special Edition nomenclature. Each PSU name will reflect certain paper specs for warranty, operation temperature, fan types, main capacitor, and other extra features as you climb its range. The Vita-G and Advan-G range power supplies will come with 10 year warranty period, while Vita-W and Vita-B will be for 5 years.

This should help FSP to have simpler understandable PSU names such as Vita BD for mainstream Bronze-rated non-modular power supplies, or Dagger PM for Platinum-rated power supplies with full modularity.

The Canon Pro 2500W Flagship

(Image credit: VIA Geeknetic)

There are many power supplies covered at EHA Tech 2023, but perhaps the most interesting is FSP's flagship power supply with the updated ATX standard and the 12v-2x6 connector, which is expected to be a much safer option than the 12VHPWR connector.

FSP is spearheading this with is the FSP Canon Pro 2500W, which we first saw a few months ago at Computex 2023. It will have an 80 Plus Platinum 230V rating, with a fully modular design (Hence "PM" Nomenclature) and complies with ATX v3.1 standard. This is 500W more than its currently available model, with actual efficiency said to be at least 89% at 100% load by FSP during Computex 2023. But earlier, the Cannon Pro 2500w PSU was displayed with two 12VHPWR connectors which can be swapped to connect six PCIe connectors. In the newer variant, you get four 12V-2x6 Gen 5 connectors or three PCIe 6+2 cables.