FSP's 2500W Power Supply Has Enough Juice To Feed Four RTX 4090

FSP has revealed the Cannon Pro 2500W power supply at Computex 2023, bumping up the capacity by 25% over the brand's previous flagship unit. Although power supplies are FSP's forte, the company was also keen to show off a new CPU air cooler.

The Cannon Pro 2500W is a server-grade power supply, but given its ATX form factor, enthusiasts can use the unit for desktop systems without hiccups. Measuring 5.9 x 7.9 x 3.4 inches (150 x 200 x 86mm), the Cannon Pro 2500W is an ATX 3.0-certified unit with support for the latest PCIe 5.0 (12VHPWR) power connector to power Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. Regarding capacity, FSP isn't the first to the market with a 2,500W unit as rivals, such as Super Flower, demoed a similar power supply in 2019. However, FSP offers the first 2,500W power supply with the latest ATX 3.0 certification.

The Cannon Pro 2500W pridefully carries the 80 Plus Platinum rating, meaning the power supply has an efficiency of at least 89% at 100% load. In addition, it features a modular design so consumers can connect the cables they need. With a capacity of 2,500W, the power supply can comfortably power up to four GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 4090 isn't a pushover, either, being rated up to 450W. Nonetheless, the Cannon Pro 2500W has more than sufficient capacity to handle four.

The Cannon Pro 2500W only comes with two 12VHPWR power connectors. However, the power supply provides six PCIe power connectors, allowing consumers to use the 16-pin power adapter for the other two GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

The Cannon Pro 2500W wasn't the only mind-blowing power supply on display. We also saw the Anemoi series, an ATX 3.0 power supply that delivers 1,000W capacity with an 80 Plus Platinum certification. The dimensions of the Anemoi are 5.9 x 5.9 x 3.4 inches (150 x 150 x 86mm), so it's not much bigger than the Cannon Pro 2500W. What makes the Anemoi unique is the incorporation of aluminum heatsinks to help with cooling. It's a shame that the power supply's body doesn't allow any peeks into the interior.

FSP's Hydro PTM Pro product portfolio gets a new addition. The manufacturer has expanded the series with a new capacity of 1,650W. The dimensions (5.9 x 7.1 x 3.4 inches) didn't change, and the specifications, such as 80 Plus Platinum, remain untarnished. The Hydro PTM Pro 1650W offers two 12VHPWR power connectors.

For the small form factor (SFF) aficionados, FSP has prepared the Dagger Pro L, an SFX-L power supply with 1,200W of power. The ATX 3.0 power supply measures 4.9 x 4.9 x 2.5 inches (125 x 125 x 63.5mm) and will fit into the tiniest of SFF cases. On the other hand, the Dagger Pro 12VO is an SFX unit with an 80 Plus Gold rating and complies with Intel's ATX12VO standard.

The MX09 was the oddball of all the products and the only CPU air cooler FSP brought to Computex 2023. It has a 5.8 x 5.9 x 6.3-inch (147 x 149 x 160mm) footprint and rocks a dual-tower design. It appears to have a good bit of clearance space for very tall memory modules, a thermal configuration with seven heat pipes, and a heatsink with a closely-stacked fin layout. The MX09 supports various platforms and sockets, although FSP didn't specify which.

FSP has big plans for the consumer market this year. The vendor exhibited some new product lines, including the Vita, Advan, and Mega series, that will hit retail later in the year.