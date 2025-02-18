FSP Vita GM 850W Power Supply Review

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

FSP Technology, renowned for its power supply design and manufacturing expertise, has been delivering reliable and efficient PSU solutions for decades. With a strong reputation for creating advanced PC PSU platforms, FSP has built a significant presence in the global market. The company designs and produces its units in-house, unlike most PSUs available today, which an OEM manufacturer makes for the brand that contracts them. In today’s review, we are having a look at the Vita GM, a gamer-targeting series that is striving to put all eggs into one basket – looks, performance, quality, and value.

Initially launched in Asia and the EU, the Vita GM 850W PSU is now available in the US. On paper, it is not a major upgrade over the Hydro Gold series, but the Vita GM brings ATX 3.1 / PCIe 5.1 compliance and efficiency upgrades. We're looking to see if the Vita GM 850W can rank among our best power supplies recommendations. The unit achieves 80Plus Gold and Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certifications, boasts exceptional performance, and is backed up by a 10-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications and Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Power Specifications (Rated @ 50 °C) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 70.8A 3A 0.3A 100W 100W 850W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 850W 850W 850W 850W 850W AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz PRICE $110 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5

In the Box

The FSP Vita GM 850W PSU is packaged in a durable cardboard box with a simple charcoal-themed design. A large image of the unit dominates the front of the box. Inside, the PSU is secured within a thick nylon bag and cardboard inserts, ensuring it is well-protected during transit.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The package includes mounting screws, an AC power cable, a jump-start testing adapter, and a couple of high-quality cable straps for cable management. It is not the shiniest bundle but it is a very good one.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Most of the Vita GM’s cables are ribbon-like flat cables, providing excellent flexibility for easier routing and improved aesthetics. The only exception is the 12+4 pin PCIe 5.1 cable, which is covered in black nylon sleeving. Additionally, FSP includes one cable with only SATA connectors and two “hybrid” cables featuring both SATA and Molex connectors. The latter would make much more sense some years back when SATA and PATA drives were being mixed, requiring both kinds of connectors, but not really nowadays.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally FSP Vita GM 850W Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 4 SATA - 8 Molex - 4 Floppy - -

External Appearance

Internal Design

The FSP VITA GM 850W PSU is equipped with a Yate Loon D12SH-12 120 mm fan that utilizes a rifle-bearing engine. This fan is the largest that could fit within the unit’s compact chassis. Rifle-bearing fans typically are very quiet but are not considered to be the best choice for continuous operation in high-temperature environments.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As we mentioned before, the VITA GM is FSP’s in-house design and there is no hidden OEM behind its design or manufacturing. It shares similarities with the Hydro G series but incorporates improvements for higher efficiency and better power density.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU’s filtering stage includes four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors, which is a typical setup. Right after the filtering stage, two bridges are found on their dedicated heatsink. The Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) circuit comes next and features two GP36S60YERD MOSFETs and one diode, supported by a single basic inductor and a huge 680 μF Nippon Chemi-Con capacitor rated for 105°C.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary stage consists of two Toshiba K25A60X5 MOSFETs configured in a half-bridge topology, which is part of a typical LLC resonant converter design. These MOSFETs are mounted on their dedicated heatsink located right after the APFC capacitor. On the secondary side, six SeCoS 170N04SV MOSFETs located on the underside of the main PCB generate the primary 12V rail. Small heatsink mounted on the top side of the PCB are their primary heat dissipation way. Two DC-to-DC converters mounted on a vertical daughterboard are responsible for the 3.3V and 5V rails.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although the heatsinks are functional, they appear undersized given the unit’s power density and efficiency levels, which could affect thermal performance under extreme conditions. All secondary capacitors are sourced from Nippon Chemi-Con, a highly regarded Japanese manufacturer known for its reliability and performance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cold Test Results

Cold Test Results (25°C Ambient)

For the testing of PSUs, we are using high precision electronic loads with a maximum power draw of 2700 Watts, a Rigol DS5042M 40 MHz oscilloscope, an Extech 380803 power analyzer, two high precision UNI-T UT-325 digital thermometers, an Extech HD600 SPL meter, a self-designed hotbox and various other bits and parts.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The FSP Vita GM 850W PSU satisfies and easily surpasses the efficiency requirements for its 80Plus Gold certification during cold testing. The average efficiency is very high and the unit misses the 80Plus Platinum certification by a hair, being unable to meet the 89% efficiency at 100% load requirement with an input voltage of 115 VAC. However, it does meet the Platinum Cybenetics requirements, as Cybenetics tests the average efficiency. At 115 VAC input, the PSU achieves an average nominal load efficiency of 90.5%, which increases to 92.6% with a 230 VAC input. Efficiency peaks at approximately 40% load and the unit maintains a fairly stable efficiency across the nominal load range (10–100%). A 2.1% efficiency drop is observed when using a 115 VAC input compared to 230 VAC, a common behavior of FSP platforms, but it remains high enough for the unit to easily meet its certifications.

This unit does not have a hybrid fan mode so the fan in the FSP VITA GM 850W PSU operates continuously, even at low loads. Its speed is very low up to a load of 500 watts, after which point it increases gradually as the load rises, becoming more and more audible as the unit approaches its maximum capacity. Under these conditions, the fan never reaches its maximum speed and noise levels are relatively low. Internal temperatures during these conditions are a bit higher than expected, suggesting that the designer tipped the scale towards acoustics, but remain safely within the unit's operational limits.

Hot Test Results

Hot Test Results (~45°C Ambient)

During hot testing, the FSP VITA GM 850W experiences a significant decrease in efficiency across the entire load spectrum. Efficiency drops to 88.8% at 115 VAC and 90.9% at 230 VAC, compared to 90.5% and 92.6% during cold testing. The efficiency degradation of approximately 1.8% is typical for this class of unit under elevated temperatures, but no signs of thermal stress are present. Despite the decrease in efficiency, the unit maintains a stable performance.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Expectedly, the fan of the Vita GM 850W speeds up more aggressively under these conditions, reaching its maximum speed when the load exceeds 750 watts. The fan operates at lower speeds under lighter loads, but the higher ambient temperatures prompt the fan to work harder. The unit does not exhibit any significant thermal issues but the internal temperatures are significantly elevated during heavy loads. Regardless, the temperatures inside the unit do get uncomfortably high. Apparently, FSP rates the maximum output of the VITA GM series at 40 degrees Celsius for good reason.

PSU Quality and Bottom Line

Power Supply Quality

The FSP Vita GM 850W demonstrates solid electrical performance within its class. Voltage regulation is very good on the 12V rail, with a deviation of just 0.9%, but slacker on the minor rails, with the 5V rail at 1.8% and the 3.3V rail at 1.7%. Ripple suppression is exceptional, with maximum ripple values of 36 mV on the 12V line, 24 mV on the 5V line, and 24 mV on the 3.3V line, outstanding figures for a unit of this class.

During our thorough assessment, we evaluate the essential protection features of every power supply unit we review, including Over Current Protection (OCP), Over Voltage Protection (OVP), Over Power Protection (OPP), and Short Circuit Protection (SCP). All protection mechanisms were activated and functioned correctly during testing. The OCP on the 12V line and, in extend, the OPP protection are extremely sharp for an ATX 3.1 unit – the VITA GM will easily shut itself down to protect itself and the equipment it is powering if overloaded.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Output Load (Watts) 171.17 W Row 0 - Cell 2 426.35 W Row 0 - Cell 4 637.22 W Row 0 - Cell 6 847.85 W Row 0 - Cell 8 Load (Percent) 20.14% Row 1 - Cell 2 50.16% Row 1 - Cell 4 74.97% Row 1 - Cell 6 99.75% Row 1 - Cell 8 Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts Amperes Volts 3.3 V 1.82 3.37 4.56 3.35 6.84 3.33 9.11 3.31 5 V 1.82 5.06 4.56 5.04 6.84 4.99 9.11 4.97 12 V 12.91 12.07 32.26 12.03 48.4 11.99 64.53 11.97

Swipe to scroll horizontally Line Regulation (20% to 100% load) Voltage Ripple (mV) Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 Row 0 - Cell 7 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 20% Load 50% Load 75% Load 100% Load CL1 12V CL2 3.3V + 5V 3.3V 1.7% 12 16 16 24 14 22 5V 1.8% 14 16 16 24 16 22 12V 0.9% 18 16 28 36 34 16

Bottom Line

The FSP Vita GM 850W PSU is a notable entrant in the competitive mid-to-high-end power supply market, demonstrating a fairly balanced blend of performance, efficiency, and build quality. FSP, a well-regarded OEM, has done an excellent job in the design and assembly of this unit, showcasing their expertise in crafting reliable and efficient PSUs. The VITA GM 850W brings with it the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliance, ensuring it supports modern and future-proof systems, including the latest graphics cards and power-hungry components. Coupled with its 80Plus Gold and Cybenetics Platinum certifications, this unit stands out for its efficient operation under typical conditions, promising reliable and stable power delivery for mainstream gaming rigs, workstations, and other applications.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The design of the VITA GM 850W is solid but a bit visually extravagant. It features a compact chassis measuring just 140mm in length, adhering to the ATX standard. Aesthetically, the PSU has a rather aggressive look, with a textured black paint finish and a distinctive design. Inside, the VITA GM uses a combination of well-known, top-tier components and some more obscure choices, which may raise questions for some users. While the inclusion of reliable components from manufacturers like Nippon Chemi-Con and Toshiba enhances the PSU's durability and performance, there are parts sourced from lesser-known companies. Some of these components lack readily available datasheets, which could raise concerns. This mixture of reputable and obscure sources makes it difficult to fully assess the unit’s long-term performance, especially in more demanding environments. However, FSP is confident and backs these units up with a 10-year long manufacturer’s warranty.

Performance-wise, the VITA GM 850W excels in many areas, with its voltage regulation and ripple suppression being some of its strongest points. The 12V rail demonstrates impressive regulation with a deviation of just 0.9%, while the ripple suppression is exceptional, with values well below the acceptable thresholds, ensuring a clean and stable power output that minimizes stress on sensitive components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The VITA GM 850W is priced at a reasonable $110, which positions it well within the competitive landscape. However, the VITA GM 850W does have its limitations. In hot environments, efficiency and acoustics performance drop significantly. While efficiency degradation at elevated temperatures is a common trait for many PSUs, the reduction was particularly severe in this case, although there are no signs of thermal stress at high loads. The fan does ramp up its speed but seems unable to cope with the thermal requirements of the unit under such conditions, which could potentially affect the unit’s long-term reliability if it is used in poorly ventilated or thermally stressed environments. Conversely, the VITA GM performs very well in typical ambient conditions.

In conclusion, the FSP VITA GM 850W PSU is a solid choice for users seeking a reliable, efficient, and relatively affordable power supply. The mix of a good build, great overall performance under typical conditions, and competitive pricing, along with the excellent 10-year warranty, make it a worthwhile option for most mainstream PC gamers and workstations. For those looking for a unit to perform well under standard conditions with a reasonable price tag, the VITA GM 850W stands as a strong contender in its class, offering a good balance of performance and long-term value.

