2TB MSI Spatium M461 SSD is on sale for $84 — just 4 cents per GB

We don't need to convince you of the reasons to buy an SSD. They're a staple means of storage these days with fast performance that vastly outpaces your standard HDD — that's not to say a quality HDD isn't still good to go to for mass storage. However, we've got a pretty good deal to share today on a quality SSD made by MSI. The MSI Spatium M461 2TB SSD is currently available on the official MSI website for $84, down from its recent average price of $99. This puts the final price at around 4 cents per GB.

This isn't the newest SSD around, and it is certainly not the fastest, but it's miles ahead of your average HDD and has plenty of good performance worth looking at, especially at this price. If you want to get an idea of what's leading the SSD industry right now, look at our list of best gaming SSDs .

MSI Spatium M461 2TB SSD: now $84 at MSI (was $99)

This gaming SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 5000/4200 MBps. It uses 3D NAND flash memory and comes with a 5-year warranty from MSI.

This MSI branded drive is available in multiple capacities, but today's discount applies only to the 2TB edition. All drives in this line are compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces (and earlier) and use the NVMe 1.4 standard interface. The 2TB MSI Spatium M461 can reach read/write speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MBps. This SSD is built around the Phison E21T controller and uses modern 3D NAND flash memory.

This purchase is supported by a manufacturer's warranty provided by MSI that is guaranteed for 5 years. However, MSI's warranty will be void if the drive reaches 450 TBW. The product page indicates this is a limited offer, but it doesn't specify exactly when it will end, so we're not sure how long it will be available at this price.