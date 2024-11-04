Asus rolls out rugged USB-C SSD enclosure that delivers transfer speeds up to 20 Gb/s — TUF Gaming A2 SSD is IP68 water- and dust-resistance, meeting U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards

Asus has unveiled its new TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure, which aims to provide a rugged portable storage solution for high-speed data transfers. The enclosure supports up to 20Gbps via USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, making it ideal for content creators, gamers, and tech enthusiasts who need fast, external storage.

The enclosure is said to be built with durability in mind, following the company’s TUF (The Ultimate Force) standards for ruggedness. The high-grade silicone rubber exterior can absorb shocks and endure extreme temperatures, providing added protection. The enclosure meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards and is said to withstand drops from 1.22 meters. It also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and data protection from potential static and electrical disturbances.

The aluminum chassis and thermal pad help dissipate heat efficiently, ensuring stable SSD performance. At the same time, Asus’s Q-Latch design allows for tool-less SSD installation, eliminating the need for M.2 screws. However, accessing the enclosure’s storage compartment still requires tools, as it is secured with four Allen bolts. The A2 is compatible with M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA SSDs with 2242/2260/2280 form factors.

(Image credit: Asus)

Notably, the TUF Gaming A2 lacks the 2230 form factor commonly found in handheld consoles. However, the enclosure is compatible with Windows, macOS, smartphones (Android/iOS), and modern gaming consoles like the ROG Ally X, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

In terms of performance, the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface allows the TUF Gaming A2 to offer read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, depending on the SSD. This level of performance is beneficial for users working with large files, like 4K video, high-resolution images, or gaming libraries that require fast access times. By providing an efficient and durable storage solution, Asus aims to cater to users needing reliable external storage for work and play.

Pricing has not been confirmed as of this article's writing, but Asus is selling the previous-gen A1 model with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface (10 Gbps) for about $50 on Amazon.