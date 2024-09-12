Grab the best 1TB SSD for just $99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a high-speed SSD, you should look closely at this offer on the Samsung 990 Pro 1 TB SSD . It's available at Amazon for $99, its lowest price since June. When we say this SSD is fast, we mean it. It has impressively high read/write speeds, topping 7,450 MB/s.

We had the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD back in 2022, and we were delighted with our experience, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our biggest complaint then was the high MSRP, which today's deal is more than negates.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB SSD: now $99 at Amazon (was $159)

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450 / 6,900 MB/s. The drive uses a Samsung Pascal controller and comes with a 5-year warranty.

This offer is for the 1TB edition, but other capacities are also available, including 2TB and 4TB models. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, support PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces, and use 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory.

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s. The purchase is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW. Amazon's 30-day return policy also backs it up.

