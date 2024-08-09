Nextorage launches blisteringly fast SSD for handheld gaming devices — PCIe 4.0 M.2 2230 drive delivers 7,400 MB/s speeds

Japan-based SSD maker Nextorage has unveiled an all-new PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD aimed at handheld gaming PCs. Dubbed the "G Series ME," the new drive is a 2230-class M.2 drive with no DRAM caching, and a blisteringly quick 7,400 MB/s read speed.

Nextorage's new handheld-friendly SSD features sequential read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,200 MB/s. The random read speed is rated at 750,000 IOPS, and the random write speed is rated at 850,000 IOPS. The drive comes in two models: 1TB and 2TB models (surprisingly, there is no 500GB model). The 1TB variant is rated at up to 600 TBW of write endurance, and the 2TB is rated for double that at 1,200 TBW. Both models come with a five-year warranty.

Both models use single-sided 3D TLC NAND Flash, making it compatible with any M.2 slot that supports the M.2 2230 form factor. Cooling will also be improved since all the NAND flash is on the top of the PCB, where it can access cooler air.

(Image credit: Nextorage)

The main drawback of the G Series ME is the lack of DRAM caching, an inherent limitation of the ultra-compact M.2 2230 size—there is not enough space to put a DRAM module on the PCB. However, Nextorage combats this deficit with its "Large-capacity Dynamic SLC Cache," which turns unused space into an SLC cache to boost performance.

Nextorage also highlights several advantages of going DRAMless. The lack of a DRAM cache purportedly improves power-saving and operating temperatures, reducing the likelihood of thermal throttling.

Despite its small size, the new Nextorage drive is one of only a couple of M.2 2230 drives that can hit speeds similar to those of larger outgoing PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2280 class drives and get close to the bandwidth limitations of PCIe Gen 4. With a read speed of nearly seven and a half gigabytes per second, the G Series ME is the fastest M.2 2230 drive on the market. Its closest competitor is the Corsair MP600 Mini, which hits read speeds of 7GB/s flat.