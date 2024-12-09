One of the best SSDs we've tested, the 4TB WD Black SN850X, is down to $259

If you're still on the hunt for more storage after the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you're in luck—especially if you're looking for one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs. Whether it's for expanding the available storage on your PlayStation 5 console or boosting the storage capacity in your laptop or gaming PC, the WD Black SN850X is a great choice and one of our favorite drives that we've had the chance to review. In the run-up to the holidays, a few deals are popping up, and this is one of the more interesting.

The WD Black SN850X is back down to $259 at Amazon. It's not an all-time low or even as low as when it was featured at $249 in the Black Friday sales, but this is really close and certainly beats the average $304 asking price.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X and were very impressed with the performance of the drive in our benchmark testing, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars and awarding it an Editor's Choice badge. The performance results placed the WD Black SN850X near the top of the charts and earned it a top spot on our Best SSDs for the PS5 list.

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD: now $259 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

The WD Black SN850X features 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory with a WD proprietary controller. This 2280 M.2 SSD is PCIe Gen 4x4 and is able to reach impressively high sequential read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MBps, easily meeting the PlayStation 5 specifications checklist.