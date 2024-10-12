Passive M.2 SSD heatsink features a dual ultra-thin vapor chamber — Cooler Master Kaze cools double-sided M.2 drives

Cooler Master launched a passive heatsink called Kaze for cooling M.2 2280 SSDs. It uses a dual vapor chamber design and a long heatsink array while maintaining a low profile. It provides cooling for double-sided M.2 SSDs.

Cooler Master promises that its Kaze M.2 cooler provides an ultra-thin vapor chamber made in a way that maintains the low-profile design to complement the SSD and the area in which it is mounted. Further, the cooler is designed to accommodate double-sided M.2 SSDs, something that's rare to see with default heatsinks bundled with motherboards—the heatsink design elongated groves to give maximum coverage over the M.2 2280 form factor.

What's interesting is that Cooler Master mentions it was made for the 'tightest spaces,' including the PlayStation 5. It would make sense why the cooler has multiple horizontal and arrow-shaped grooves through the heatsink, allowing it to drive air through based on the device in which it is mounted.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications- Cooler Master Kaze M.2 SSD Heatsink Product Name Kaze M.2 SSD Heatsink Product Number MAP-DVCE-NOON-R1 Heatsink Material aluminum Thermal Pad Thickness (mm / inch) 0.5 / 0.02 ARGB no Compatibility M.2 2280 single-sided and double-sided Included screwdriver Weight (g / oz) 38 / 1.34 Dimension (mm / inch) 24.3 x 74.0 x 18.0 mm /0.96 x 2.91 x 0.71 inch (with cover) Row 8 - Cell 0 24.3 x 74.0 x 11.2 / 0.96 x 2.91 x 0.44 inch (without cover)

While it is unlikely to fit any notebooks, having an effective heatsink for double-sided SSDs is always helpful. This is needed as M.2 drives perform better with proper cooling and heat dissipation, which is also why some M.2 SSD makers sell units with a heatsink.

Many companies make M.2 heatsinks and coolers with fans, but it's rare to see those designed for dual-sided M.2 drives while maintaining a low profile for tight spaces, unlike tall M.2 heatsinks. That said, passive heatsinks rely on the airflow around them.

Image 1 of 3 Cooler Master Kaze's removable panel (Image credit: Cooler Master) Cooler Master Kaze vertical side profile (Image credit: Cooler Master) Cooler Master Kaze horizontal side profile (Image credit: Cooler Master)

The heatsink has a removable cover on top, which Cooler Master didn't explain its role. While one might think it's to direct the airflow through the heatsinks, there are cuts on the cover itself. However, Cooler Master did not advertise this heatsink with any temperature readouts from a setting, which would have been helpful. Regardless, it would be interesting to see how this performs- more so on a PlayStation 5.

The Kaze's pricing is only mentioned on its UK-based page: €21.99, roughly converting to $24. It would be interesting to see how this performs against something like the ID-Cooling M05 and the M15, which we mentioned in our test and narrowed down to thirty M.2 SSD heatsinks.

The Cooler Master Kaze must perform well on both PC and PlayStation 5 to justify its price tag, as both heatsinks from ID-Cooling were available at $5 and $10. The brand name alone isn't sufficient to explain the heavy price tag.