Prime Day is over but this 4TB Gen 4 SSD just got cheaper - now only 4 cents per GB

Prime Day in October may have finished but there are still some late deals to be had. One of our favorite Prime Day deals has just gotten even cheaper, dropping from 5 cents per GB to 4 cents per GB. This has seen the overall price of this 4TB SSD drop from $209 to just $194. That's a lot of capacity for the money and a superb option if you're looking for more room for your games library.

Head to Amazon to find this great SSD deal where Crucial's 4TB P3 Plus SSD is now only $194. This a great price for a high-capacity 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, with fast Gen 4 read and write speeds, more than enough to run the latest games and software. It's not the lowest price the drive has ever been, that honor belongs to Prime Day 2023 where it was as low as $176, but this is one of the lowest prices since then according to the Camelizer plugin which monitors Amazon price history.

The Crucial P3 Plus 4TB drive comes in the M.2 2280 form factor and can be installed easily into a compatible motherboard M.2 slot using its PCIe 4.0 x 4 interface. The Crucial P3 Plus uses a Phison E21T controller and 176-Layer Micron QLC memory which helps the 4TB SKU of the Crucial P3 Plus reach read/write speeds as high as 4800/4100 Mbps respectively.

Crucial P3 Plus (4TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $194 at Amazon (was $237)

At just 4 cents per GB, this is a great value for capacity ratio. The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 4800/4100 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS. If you're looking for a larger SSD for your games library, this is one fantastic deal.

We had the chance to review the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB SSD when it was released in 2022 and found it to be an underwhelming SSD compared to other faster Gen 4 SSD releases of that period. What made the Crucial P3 Plus stand out was the price-to-performance ratio, with original MSRP prices aimed at the budget end of the market.

So if you're still hunting for a large-capacity SSD, this could be a great option for you - especially at this low price.