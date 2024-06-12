Realtek's new SSD controller hits 14 GB/s and 2.5M IOPS — roadmap also reveals its mainstream PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 controllers

Even among those who follow the PC industry closely, few people know that in addition to various multimedia and network chips, Realtek also has SSD controllers in its product lineup. That's because for now the company's portfolio only includes modest entry-level RTS5766DL and RTS5772DL controllers. But at Computex 2024 the company introduced quite an amitious SSD roadmap that includes a very high-end RTS5783 controller with a PCIe Gen5 x4 interface.

The highlight of Realtek's roadmap is the RTS5782, a high-end controller set to significantly elevate the company's position in the market for SSD controllers. The RTS5782 features eight NAND channels supporting memory with a 3,600 MT/s interface speed, with support for 4K LDPC ECC mechanisms, and even an LPDDR4X cache. This controller aims for top-tier performance, with a sequential read speed of up to 14,000 MB/s, a sequential write speed of up to 12,000 MB/s, and 2.5 million 4K random read/write IOPS. Currently, the controller is in the planning stage, its release date remains undetermined.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Before the RTS5782 hits the market sometime in 2026 – 2027, the company will offer yet another PCIe Gen4 x4 controller and its first PCIe Gen5 x4 controller, both aimed at entry-level drives.

Realtek's RTS5776DL, a PCIe Gen4 x4 controller designed for lower-end SSDs, is in development now. This one will have four NAND channels and support 3D NAND with a 3,600 MT/s interface, achieving up to 7,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds and up to 1.2 million 4K random read/write IOPS. Engineering samples are expected in Q4 2024.

Another upcoming model, the RTS5781DL, is a PCIe Gen5 x4 controller with four NAND channels, supporting 3,600 MT/s 3D NAND and 4K LPDC. It targets speeds up to 10,000 MB/s sequential read and up to 1.4 million 4K random read/write IOPS. Engineering samples are anticipated in Q1 2025.

Realtek's ambitious roadmap underscores its commitment to advancing from entry-level to high-end SSD controllers. The RTS5782 represents a key move towards high-performance SSDs, aiming to establish Realtek as a strong competitor in the high-end market. Unfortunately, we have no idea when the RTS5782 will hit the market and whether by that time PCIe Gen6 SSDs will have become available.