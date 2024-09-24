Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is down to $279.99, the SSD's lowest price ever

Newegg is now selling the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB for $279.99 for a limited time, $10 off on the bare drive with the promo code (LBW39DW24236), and the heatsink variant down to $334.99 using a $15 promo code (LBW39DW24235). As the need for large and fast storage increases over time, the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB looks to provide that balance for the price and the range of systems it can use.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB provides the best performance with TLC on a single-sided SSD through PCIe 4.0 lanes. Our tests found the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB to be sufficiently power efficient, giving you the best possible storage option for PCIe 4.0. Laptops are usually compatible with single-sided SSDs; hence, this drive performs well for ample storage. 4TB is plenty of space for PC and console users, especially for gamers and content creators.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (Bare version): now $279.99 at Newegg with LBW39DW24236 Promo code (Originally for $329.99)



Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is a great single-sided M.2 drive. With a $10 discount code, you can get a TLC-based PCIe 4.0 drive at the best price possible for now. It is ideal for gamers and content creators for notebooks, 2280-compatible gaming consoles, and desktops.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (heatsink version): now $334.99 at Newegg with LBW39DW24235 Promo code (Originally for $354.99)



While it would not let you take advantage of PCIe 5.0 lanes, most people will be happy with the performance and space Samsung 990 Pro 4TB provides. Modern games now need a lot of free space as updates and DLCs tend to be as large as the game itself. Content creators want a drive that provides good performance and ample storage.

On a PlayStation 5, you would take advantage of the M.2 throughput, which gives you better performance over the console's internal SSD and plenty of storage. Naturally, you'd choose the bare version (MZ-V9P4T0B/AM) for notebooks and gaming consoles. Newegg offers a slightly better discount for desktop users who wish to grab the heatsink variant (MZ-V9P4T0CW).

These are limited offers, so for those looking for a good deal on SSDs and can't wait for Black Friday deals, this is the best you can get as it is the lowest price compared to other retailers at the time of writing.