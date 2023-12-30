Grab SK Hynix's Platinum P41 2TB SSD for Just $114 at Amazon

The SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD is available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices to date. It’s currently marked down to $156, but using promo code SKLAST27 at checkout will take the final price down to just $114.

We had the opportunity to review the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD back in 2022 and found it to be quite efficient with power management. It was also priced fairly at the time, which makes today’s discount that much better.

The SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD is available for just $114 at Amazon with promo code SKLAST27. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7000/6500 Mbps and comes with a 5-year warranty from SK hynix.

This offer is for the 2TB capacity, but all of the drives in this line support PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and use SK hynix Aries controllers. This drive is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7000/6500 Mbps.

The SK hynix Platinum P41 comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption for added security. The drive is supported by a 5-year warranty from SK hynix that voids when it reaches 1200TBW. It’s also backed up by Amazon’s holiday return policy. Visit the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB SSD product page at Amazon for purchase options. Don’t forget to use promo code SKLAST27 at checkout to redeem the offer.