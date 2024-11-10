The Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card SSD is just $199 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card SSD available for one of its lowest prices ever since launching. It has a recommended price of $359 but today it's been marked down to just $199. As of writing, it's not clear for how long this deal will be made available, or if it's a new floor for the drive. The discount is also available at Best Buy and on the official Seagate web store .

It's important to note that this expansion card SSD was made specifically for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Compatibility is somewhat limited as it's designed to work with Xbox Velocity Architecture. We haven't had the opportunity to review this SSD yet but reviews from customers for the drive are favorable across multiple vendors.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD: now $199 at Amazon (was $359)

This Xbox expansion card 2TB SSD is now only $199 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. It has a very portable form factor and connects via USB. It has transfer speeds as high as 5000 MBps and is supported by a 3-year warranty from Seagate.

Today's offer is for the 2TB model but the Seagate Storage Expansion Card SSD also comes in other sizes including 500GB and 1TB. All of the drives in this line have a compact portable form factor and connect using a USB interface.

Seagate confirms that this SSD was designed with Xbox and offers a quick resume function. This enables you to quickly switch between titles that have been saved locally to the internal hard drive or the SSD. With this card, you can store games that are compatible with older consoles like the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and even Xbox One games.

According to the product details provided by Amazon, this 2TB card can reach speeds as fast as 5 GB/s, but the official Xbox blog suggests it will perform nearer to 2.4 GB/s. The purchase is backed up by Amazon's 30-day return policy as well as a 3-year warranty from Seagate.

