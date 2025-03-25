MagStor unveils tape drive with Thunderbolt 5 interface for Macs

MagStor, one of a few companies that develop LTO tape readers for client computers, has introduced the industry's first (and currently only) LTO tape drive with a Thunderbolt 5 interface. The device is aimed at enterprises that need ultimate security, media professionals, and IT specialists who need vast cold storage capacities.

As the name suggests, the MagStor Thunderbolt 5 LTO drive comes with a Thunderbolt 5 interface and is compatible with PCs running Apple MacOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems. MagStor does not disclose the exact specifications of the device for now, perhaps because it is still pending certification with Apple and Intel. While it is reasonable to expect it to be able to read LTO-9 tapes (18TB native capacity, 45TB compressed capacity), we do not know whether it will read next-generation LTO-10 tapes (up to 36TB native capacity, up to 90TB compressed capacity).

Read speeds of LTO-8 and LTO-9 tapes are 360 MB/s and 400 MB/s, respectively, and while LTO-10 promises to increase read speed to around 472 MB/s, it will still will not begin to saturate a Thunderbolt 5 interface that supports up to 80 Gbps (10 GB/s) bi-directional (standard mode) and up to 120 Gbps one-directional (in Bandwidth Boost mode) data transfer rates. Nonetheless, if one needs an LTO drive that they will use for years to come, it makes sense to buy one with the latest interface for compatibility with future PCs.

(Image credit: LTO.org)

LTO tapes are widely used as cold storage by enterprises, media and entertainment industries, research institutions, and government agencies. However, LTO tapes are not exactly a popular storage technology for client computers due to a number of limitations, such as prohibitively high prices (MagStor's LTO-9 Thunderbolt 3 drive costs $6,299), lack of plug-and-play support, and usage of specialized management software. However, there are enthusiasts, professionals, and researchers with deep pockets who are willing to invest massive amounts of money to store plenty of data reliably. To that end, MagStor seems to have enough customers for years to come as the LTO technology has a roadmap that spans all the way to 576TB native and 1,440TB compressed capacity.

"At MagStor, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in data storage," said Tim Gerhard, VP of Product at MagStor. "After revolutionizing the market with the first-ever Thunderbolt 3 LTO drive, we’re excited to raise the bar again with Thunderbolt 5, ensuring our customers have access to the most powerful and flexible storage solutions available."