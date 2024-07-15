$449 Asus ROG Azoth Extreme gaming keyboard boasts an OLED touch screen and aluminum build with a carbon fiber plate
Asus adds improvements and additions to its Azoth Extreme keyboard while hoping to provide the best possible comfort.
75% Gaming keyboards are very popular among gamers and everyday users as they often provide a quality mechanical switch experience with more reasonable pricing. However, the lower pricing aspect goes out the window with the ROG Azoth Extreme, which packs an abundance of features while commanding a hefty price of $499.99.
To provide comfort during use while providing that 'thock' acoustics many users prefer, the Azoth Extreme has multiple foam layers and a carbon fiber plate, much like how companies like Meletrix provide, with an exception being that the Azoth Extreme is a complete build ready to work out of the box. Asus bundles a silicone wristrest to provide additional comfort. It also includes wired and wireless connectivity to both Windows and macOS through its USB connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, and radio frequency for wireless. To enable higher polling rates for the keyboard, Asus bundles a dongle that allows polling up to 8,000 Hz.
During Computex 2024, Asus reps mentioned the option to choose between tactile and linear feedback NX switches, though the website does not show this option.
|Key Switch
|ROG NX Mechanical Switch (Snow / Strom)
|Connectivity
|USB 2.0 (TypeC to TypeA)Bluetooth 5.1RF 2.4GHz
|Lighting
|RGB Per keys
|AURA Sync
|Yes
|Anti-Ghosting
|N Key Rollover
|Macro Keys
|All Keys Programmable
|USB Report rate
|(USB Report rate)8000 Hz with ROG Polling Rate Booster
|RF 2.4G Report rate
|8,000 Hz with ROG Polling Rate Booster
|Cable
|2M USB type A to C braided cable
|OS
|macOS® 10.11 or laterWindows® 11
|Software
|Armoury Crate
|Dimensions
|332 x 139 x 40 mm
|Weight
|2200g (with wrist rest)
|Color
|Black
|Contents
|ROG Azoth Extreme, Wrist rest, ROG nameplate
|Magnetic feet 2 sets
|Magnetic feet 2 sets
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|ROG Polling Rate Booster, ROG keycap puller
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|ROG switch puller, Ctrl keycap
|ROG NX switches * 2
|ROG NX switches * 2
|Row 19 - Cell 0
|USB dongle, USB extender
|Row 20 - Cell 0
|USB C to USB A cable (2m), ROG cleaning cloth
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Silicone pins (4*L, 6*S)
|Row 22 - Cell 0
|Foam stickers for ROG keyboard stabilizer swap* 8
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|ROG sticker, Quick start guide, Warranty booklet
|ROG thank you card
|ROG thank you card
The NX switches use stems for Cherry MX compatible keycaps and hot-swap its mechanical switches. For the price, however, you wouldn't want to hot-swap either of the switches or change the keycaps, which hopefully would improve over the previously released ROG Azoth. Additionally, Asus' propriety software didn't provide a good experience when we reviewed that keyboard.
Apart from foam pads and gaskets, a standout feature is the OLED touchscreen towards the top right and the inclusion of a three-way knob and a generous number of accessories accompanying this keyboard.
The mechanical keyboard market is aflush with options like Keychron and several others. New players like FiiO are experimenting with a built-in DAC and headphone amplifier.
It will be interesting to see if enthusiasts are receptive to the ROG Azoth Extreme's features and high price tag, given that $500 will get you a nice RTX 4070 these days.
Roshan Ashraf Shaikh has been in the Indian PC hardware community since the early 2000s and has been building PCs, contributing to many Indian tech forums, & blogs. He operated Hardware BBQ for 11 years and wrote news for eTeknix & TweakTown before joining Tom's Hardware team. Besides tech, he is interested in fighting games, movies, anime, and mechanical watches.