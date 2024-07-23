Get $50 off Alienware's high-end Pro wireless gaming keyboard

Alienware is a well-known brand in the gaming PC sphere, but the company hasn't had a lot of high-profile success when it comes to gaming peripherals. Having tried to break into the peripherals scene for a few years now with some less-than-stellar entries, Alienware is now marketing some of its latest products with the "Pro" moniker, and talking up and how product development has been done in collaboration with professional esports players like Team Liquid.

Today's deal is on Dell's Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard which is on sale for $149 - reduced from $199. The Alienware Pro is a mechanical gaming keeb with Alienware's linear switches, hot-swappable PCB, PBT double-shot keycaps, per-key RGB, on-board memory, full anti-ghosting, N-key rollover, fully programmable keys, Windows key disable, and three modes of connectivity.

With a compact form factor that uses a 75-percent layout, with no spacing between the usual key clusters, plus a thin bezel for a clean design, the Alienware Pro certainly looks the part. The Alienware Pro uses two built-in layers of silicone sound dampening for a quieter mechanical keyboard, along with Alienware's first custom-built mechanical switch - a factory-lubed linear switch with an actuation force of 40g - and a transparent housing to help with the RGB lighting. As the Alienware Pro has a hot-swappable PCB, you can always change out the switches at a later date if you have a preference for a different type of switch.

Alienware's Pro wireless gaming keyboard has three ways to connect to your gaming PC - 2.4 GHz wireless, USB Type-C cable, or a BlueTooth 5.1 connection.

The Alienware Pro wireless keyboard has three modes of connectivity (2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C), with a 1,000 Hz polling rate, anti-ghosting and N-key rollover, and onboard memory with space for up to 5 custom profiles, all configured in Alienware's software suite. When connected via wireless you can expect a battery life of around 72 hours over 2.4GHz wireless with the RGB lighting enabled, and up to 798 hours with all lighting disabled.