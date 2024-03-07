Sanwa Supply releases USB foot pedals that let you type with your feet

It's no secret that we're huge keyboard fans here at Tom's Hardware. From full-sized mechanical masterpieces to simple macropads, we love the huge assortment of options that are out there when it comes to input devices. When we came across this USB foot pedal system Sanwa Supply, dubbed the 400-MA179, it was so odd we knew we had to share it.

It connects using a standard USB Type-A port and has three buttons with pedals shielding them so you can step on them to actuate the button inside. It's important to note that this is mainly intended for key presses and has no pressure sensitivity, so you wouldn't be able to use it for racing games.

That said, it's great as a foot-powered macropad, as you can program the buttons to input any key you like. It has onboard memory that will store your preferences locally on the keyboard, so if you take it to another machine, the last saved settings will still apply even if it doesn't have the driver installed. You can program individual keypresses or combinations which can be useful for gaming or even improve workflow in professional environments.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sanwa Supply) (Image credit: Sanwa Supply) (Image credit: Sanwa Supply)

The 400-MA179 should fit easily under a desk. It measures 14.8 x 5.5 x 1.8in and weighs just .75lb. The cable is just over 6 feet long, so there's a bit of wiggle room as far as placement goes.

The 400-MA179 is listed for sale on the Sanwa Supply website for ¥ $5280, which is about $35.64 USD. According to the Sanwa Supply website, the purchase also includes a 6-month warranty that begins when the purchase is made.