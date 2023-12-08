Save $50 on the SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost mechanical gaming keyboard

If you're looking for a premium gaming keyboard for yourself or perhaps as a Christmas gift, then this deal on a new TKL (tenkeyless) keyboard with Red mechanical switches and a built-in OLED display is a pretty good one. The beautiful-looking SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost TKL mechanical keyboard is available at Best Buy for just $99 - saving $50 off of the retail MSRP of $149.

The SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost TKL is a quality gaming keyboard, with plenty of premium features that make it worth a look when it has a sub-$100 price tag. We haven't reviewed this particular model of the Apex 7, but, we have reviewed its bigger brother - the SteelSeries Apex 7. In that review, we noted our appreciation for its RGB support, premium magnetic wrist rest, and sturdy aluminum frame construction - but felt its OLED display did not add anything significant to the experience if not configured correctly. We also thought the original asking price was too high, but with a third-off, this is a much more attractive proposition.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost TKLMechanical Keyboard: now $99 at Best Buy (was $149)

The SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost TKL comes in a tenkeyless format and uses Red switches nestled in an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy chassis for durable construction. The top right also features an OLED smart display that can be programmed to relay personalized data, stats, and more.

The SteelSeries Ghost TKL comes complete with double shot PBT pudding keycaps on Red SteelSeries QX2 Mechanical RGB switches which are linear with a 2mm actuation point and a 50 million keypress lifespan. The keys support 100% anti-ghosting and have 84 N-Key rollover to support simultaneous keypresses and not miss an input - invaluable on a gaming keyboard. The OLED display can be configured to show anything from your volume levels to Discord speakers, or even just a funky animation.

Other features of the SteelSeries Apex 7 Ghost include dedicated media controls, USB passthrough, three-way cable routing for personalizing your setup location, a soft detachable wrist rest with magnetic connectors for easy adding and removal when necessary, and customizable per-key RGB lighting options via SteelSeries Engine - SteelSeries' custom peripheral software engine.