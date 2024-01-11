Thermaltake G700 gaming desk has RGB controls with mechanical switches

The Thermaltake G700 gaming desk is ready for multi-monitor setups with the ability to lift 286 pounds, but what really drew our attention was the way you control the standing legs: with mechanical switches and keycaps boasting RGB lighting.

You can swap those keycaps out, just like a keyboard, letting you give your desk a bit of flare. Considering how often some of us change keycaps, it just seems like a natural extension of any switches within reach. We didn't get a straight answer, however, on what kind of switches are being used.



The systems is large enough for a multi-monitor setup and uses two motors to adjust the height for standing or sitting position. The G700's adjustable height has a minimum of 23.6 inches and a maximum of 49.2 inches.

Image 1 of 2 Thermaltake G700 desktop showcased at CES 2024 (Image credit: Future) Controls on the Thermaltake G700 (Image credit: Future)

Based on the images, there is a gap likely for routing cables through and maybe providing access to install desk clamps for monitor setups. There is an integrated cable management and moveable monitor side rail. Furthermore, it allows two programmable height settings for quick on-the-fly adjustment, lighting control and an anti-collision sensor.

'Gaming desks' from many companies are based in aesthetics, but they're ultimately just desks. Thermaltake's G700 looks like a purpose-built table. it also has single and dual monitor arms with RGB lighting and peg boards that can be mounted on any desk since it uses C-clamps.

But Thermaltake isn't the first gaming peripheral maker to make these. Corsair took a shot it at a couple of months ago with its standing desk whose MSRP was $1,399 with a ten-year warranty and table measuring 72 x 30 inches. We don't have official pricing or a release date for the G700, though we expect it will arrive sometime this year.

