AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Unboxing

The Postman Delivers Vega

It’s time once again for another tease ahead of a launch. This time we’re looking at AMD’s next-generation GPU, Vega 64. It will be available Monday, August 14, alongside Vega 56. We are furiously working on our launch-day review. Meanwhile, AMD’s new Vega 64 didn’t arrive in pedestrian retail packaging, but instead in a beautifully made media sample. Our little postman seems thrilled to have delivered it to us.

What’s In A Box?

What lurks within? Only our little friend knows. But beware of the big flap on the right side, little buddy!

The Box Within The Box

In the self-opening part of the packaging, we find a box with three interesting gifts and merchandising gizmos. Curiously, AMD left out the crypto-currency mining wallet. Our postman is still looking for it.

Is This The Famous Vega Cube?

Alas, this is not the Vega Cube, aka “Koduri Cube.” But this cube almost fell out of the box and onto our feet. It’s actually a hologram of the Radeon logo, another tchotchke to add to our collection.

The Chip Emerges

In addition to the obligatory rubber wristband, we found an extra chip. This is not the chip that we’ll be reviewing, but instead an older version without the moulding.

Size Is Everything

Our postman is knocked over by the size of this chip, but at least we get to a sense of its physical presence.

Everything At A Glance

Enough with all of the extras. It’s the card we want to see, isn’t it? Well. It’s hidden in a second inner box. Here's everything together, again, for a final look at the packaging.

The Black Beauty: A Racehorse Or A Workhorse?

Two 8-pin plugs on the top bear witness to a healthy appetite. But we mustn't spoil anything yet.

Frontal Attack

Visually, RX Vega resembles the the Radeon RX 480 reference design, but the RX Vega is significantly longer (26.8 cm).

A Beautiful Back

A fine-looking backplate can make the card more attractive. Unfortunately, the backplate does not actively cool. So it goes.

The Fat End

This fat card is 10.5 cm high and 3.8 cm deep.