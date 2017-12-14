Last Minute Stocking Stuffer Ideas

Introduction

Christmas is nearly here, and while most of your shopping is probably done, there's still time to pick up a few stocking stuffers for that tech enthusiast in your life. This article is comprised of budget-friendly items that should fit into your typical Christmas stocking. (For a full list of gift ideas for you late shoppers, see our Holiday Gift Guide.) You can also check out our Deals page to find out where to get the best prices on PC components.

If you still have gifts to buy, you should order soon though, because there are just a few days left to order stuff from Amazon if you want to get it before Christmas.



MORE: Best Deals



MORE: Hot Bargains @PurchDeals

Shipping Method Last Day To Order Free Shipping December 15 Standard Shipping December 18 Two-Day Shipping December 22 One-Day Shipping December 23 Same-Day Shipping (In Select Cities) December 24 Before 9:30am Two-Hour Shipping (In Select Cities) December 24 Before 9:45pm

Actionpie BS1 Earbuds

Actionpie designed these headphones with two 6mm neodymium drivers in each earbud. According to the company, this allows the headphones to generate deeper bass and higher quality audio with less noise than traditional earbuds that use just one driver in each ear.

Pilot Automotive CA-9911PK4 USB AAA Batteries

These AAA batteries have a high 1040mAh power rating and can be fully recharged in just two hours by any standard USB port. A must-have if you use a lot of devices that require AAA batteries.

Innova 3320 Multimeter

This UL-certified multimeter is designed to be safe and to provide accurate readings on a wide variety of devices. Although it may lack some features found on higher-end multimeters, such as the ability to read temps and RPM speeds, it should work well for hobbyist projects and basic repair work.

Corsair MM300 Mouse Pad

Corsair manufactured this mouse pad out of a resilient anti-fray cloth material. With dimensions of 930mm X 300mm, it gives you a wide area to move your mouse without having to worry about running off the mouse pad.

Rosewill RWCB-1612 120mm Fan

This fan is designed for incredibly quiet operation. Noise production is rated as low as 6.9dBA when the fan is operating at its slowest speed. This increases to a max of 26.2dBA when the PWM hardware kicks the fan up to full speed.



MORE: Best Cases



MORE: Best CPU Cooling

NZXT Sentry 3

This fan controller fits into a standard 5.25" bay. It has a total of five 15W channels that can be controlled via the touch-screen controls shown in the image above.

Anker USB 3.0 4-Port Hub

This USB hub was crafted with an aluminum chassis, and it can support up to four USB 3.0 devices, and will provide data transfer speeds of 5 Gb/s. Plus it'll fit in your pocket.

Senpaic 4-Inch Personal USB Desk Fan

This desk fan was designed for quiet operation and can be powered via a single USB port. Why have all of those USB ports if you're not going to use them. Comes with two speed settings, and 360-degree positional adjustment. Also comes in white.

P3 International P4460 Kill A Watt EZ Power Monitor

P3 designed this power monitor to be accurate to within 0.2%. The monitor can keep long-term track of a devices power usage, and it can calculate that device's estimated energy cost over time.

Rii i8+ Mini Wireless Keyboard With Touchpad

This wireless keyboard is pocket-sized and has a small touchpad. It comes with a rechargeable battery, and the new 2017 edition adds back-lighting to improve visibility in dark areas.