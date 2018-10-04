Google Home Mini Picture 11 of 19

Digital assistants can come in the form of big speakers, but Google's Home Mini is a stocking stuffer that can fit in an actual stocking. Just say "OK, Google," and it will answer questions and operate your smart home. If someone on your gift list does everything with Google, the Home Mini is right for them, but if they prefer Amazon's Alexa, the new Echo Dot might be more their speed.