Best Tech Stocking Stuffers 2018: Cheap Gifts for Enthusiasts

by
2 Comments
  • $29.99Amazon
  • $19.99Amazon
  • $12.51Amazon
  • $50Best Buy
  • $30Amazon
  • $5.99Amazon
  • $9.95Amazon
  • $10.99Amazon
  • $19.99Amazon
  • $49Amazon
  • $35.99Amazon
  • $25.95Amazon
  • $19.79Amazon
  • $5.98Amazon
  • $9.99Amazon
  • $29Amazon
  • $18Amazon
  • Latest in Gift Guide
    Best Gifts for Gamers 2018
    Slideshow

    Best Gifts for Gamers 2018

    by
    The Tom's Hardware Community Gift Guides
    News

    The Tom's Hardware Community Gift Guides

    by

Best Tech Stocking Stuffers

Picture 1 of 19

Many tech gifts are big and expensive, but they don't have to be. With holiday expenses nothing to sneeze at, you'll likely want to get some friends and family members lower-cost items. We've collected a few of our favorite small and somewhat affordable gifts that you can give as stocking stuffers or as little extra treats during the holiday season.

Dell DW316 External USB Slim DVD R/W Optical Drive

Picture 2 of 19

Even in the age of Netflix, Spotify and Steam, some people still prefer discs. For your friend with all of the Blu-rays, DVDs and CDs, this external reader for their laptop or desktop will let them hold on to legacy media.

Anker USB 3.0 Ethernet Adapter

Picture 3 of 19

If your giftee has a super thin notebook but still wants the speeds of wired internet, it's time to join the dongle life. This USB 3.0 to Ethernet adapter will let them plug into a wired connection when the Wi-Fi is just too slow.

Funko Skyrim Dovahkiin Pop! Vinyl Figure

Picture 4 of 19

Now that Skyrim is on every platform imaginable, it's time to bring some Elder Scrolls fandom into the real world. This Dovahkiin Pop! vinyl is an adorable, affordable way to inject more of the game into someone's life.

Steam Gift Card

Picture 5 of 19

If you don't know what game to get someone, a Steam gift card will let them download any title they want. It gives them the flexibility to put the money towards one big game or a bunch of Steam Sale titles. Don't you worry -- the gamer in your life will spend this well.

Spotify Gift Card

Picture 6 of 19

Streaming music is better when you can skip the ads. Spotify Premium also lets users download tunes and listen to every song in their library on both desktop and mobile.

8-inch Cable Ties

Picture 7 of 19

You wouldn't want your cables drooping all over your build, would you? Help your loved ones by giving the gift of cable management. A few zip ties can go a long way in ensuring that a PC stays nice and neat and enjoys better air flow and a nice aesthetic. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

Quirky Desktop Cable Organizer

Picture 8 of 19

Your favorite tech giftee may have great cable management in their PC but how about on their desk? This little cable organizer easily holds cables like headphones and chargers easily.

AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack

Picture 9 of 19

The more tech you have, the more you have to power and charge. So gift someone the power of multiple power strips. This 2-pack means they can have one for home and one for the road, or add more outlets to more rooms.

Jackery Portable 6000mAh Charger

Picture 10 of 19

You can never have enough juice for your phone. Whether it's an iPhone or an Android device, this external battery will save you when you lose a charge. It also has a built-in flashlight in case of emergency.

Google Home Mini

Picture 11 of 19

Digital assistants can come in the form of big speakers, but Google's Home Mini is a stocking stuffer that can fit in an actual stocking. Just say "OK, Google," and it will answer questions and operate your smart home. If someone on your gift list does everything with Google, the Home Mini is right for them, but if they prefer Amazon's Alexa, the new Echo Dot might be more their speed.

Logitech G430

Picture 12 of 19

Any headset is better than a junky laptop mic or the pack-ins included in consoles. Even an affordable one will produce better audio. This Logitech G430, which isn't expensive, can be a step up for sound. Your special someone's teammates will hear them that much more clearly.

Compressed Air 4-Pack

Picture 13 of 19

Give the gift of cleanliness with some compressed air. Your recipient will be able to blow the dust out of their PC, console, or even their keyboard. Cleaning is a chore, but they'll think of you fondly when they're getting the best performance they can because they eliminated dust bunnies with the compressed air you gave them.

Sandisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive

Picture 14 of 19

USB Type-A? USB Type-C? Why not both? Whether you're gifting to someone with a brand new PC with the latest ports or a clunker with just Type-A, they'll be able to back up and store files with this dual-sided thumb drive.

Magnetic Screw Holder

Picture 15 of 19

A magnetic screw holder isn't life-changing per se, but it's a huge help when building or upgrading a computer. Instead of keeping a bunch of cups around, one tray holds everything and keeps it in place with the magic of science.

Luminoodle Computer Monitor Bias Lighting

Picture 16 of 19

Bias lighting is a cheap and easy gift that can help reduce eye strain and make contrast appear improved and blacks look deeper. Just by lacing some lights behind the monitor, watching TV or playing games in the dark will be a better experience than ever.

Samsung 128GB EVO MicroSD (100MB/s U3)

Picture 17 of 19

Storage is a gift that anyone will love. Whether you know a gamer with a Nintendo Switch or someone with lots of music they want to store locally on their phone, a sizeable microSD card will let them hold onto more content wherever they go.

Raspberry Pi Zero W

Picture 18 of 19

For less than $20, you can give a maker a small computer with Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity for any project that they can dream up. If you can drop a little more cash, consider a starter kit that may also come with other parts.

About the author
Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew E. Freedman is an editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming as well as keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag, Complex, Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag among others.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.