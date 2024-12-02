This Raspberry Pi 5 kit comes with cooling and fast storage support, all in a cool case

The Raspberry Pi 5 is the flagship model of our favorite single board computer, and the newest Pi needs new accessories. Companies like GeeekPi are rushing to fill the void, and its aluminum case kit is much more than a fancy box to protect your Pi.

GeeekPi Aluminum Case for Raspberry Pi 5, with Pi 5 Official Active Cooler: was $39, now $28 at Amazon

A case, cooling and access to fast NVMe SSD storage, all for a low-price and in one kit. There is a lot to love here.

The kit includes a gun metal grey aluminum case with vents to keep the Pi 5 cool and to provide access to the ports. Also cooling the Raspberry Pi 5 is GeeekPi's own version of the official Raspberry Pi Active Cooler. It looks just like the original, and seems to use the same fan connector.

But there is more! Also bundled in the kit is an M.2 NVMe HAT which connects to the PCIe connector on the Pi 5, and in this case also to the GPIO for additional power. Your choice of SSDs is M.2 NVMe (M, B & M key) in 2230 and 2242 sizes. You could also use this board to connect PCIe-based AI accelerator or even an external GPU like Jeff Geerling.

This is all you need (apart from buying an SSD) to get your Raspberry Pi 5 ready for big projects.