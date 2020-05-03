Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is extra tight on all rails, but 5VSB, where load regulation is not so important from the moment the voltage levels stay within the required, by the ATX spec, range.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is very long and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush current is pretty low with 115V, and on the high side with 230V input.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.370A 1.962A 1.959A 1.006A 100.006 91.091% 0 <6.0 43.26°C 0.972 12.309V 5.097V 3.368V 4.969V 109.787 40.64°C 115.11V 2 13.741A 2.945A 2.942A 1.211A 200.040 93.201% 0 <6.0 44.78°C 0.988 12.309V 5.094V 3.365V 4.956V 214.633 41.12°C 115.10V 3 21.443A 3.436A 3.436A 1.416A 300.014 93.867% 0 <6.0 45.53°C 0.995 12.310V 5.092V 3.363V 4.943V 319.617 41.52°C 115.10V 4 29.127A 3.930A 3.928A 1.623A 399.672 93.542% 636 20.1 41.76°C 0.995 12.307V 5.090V 3.361V 4.930V 427.263 47.20°C 115.10V 5 36.516A 4.914A 4.915A 1.831A 499.807 93.161% 652 20.9 42.21°C 0.994 12.304V 5.088V 3.359V 4.917V 536.496 48.27°C 115.10V 6 43.889A 5.902A 5.901A 2.000A 599.724 92.713% 707 23.7 43.29°C 0.995 12.306V 5.085V 3.356V 4.905V 646.860 49.85°C 115.09V 7 51.234A 6.889A 6.890A 2.250A 699.658 92.142% 781 27.0 43.42°C 0.996 12.307V 5.082V 3.354V 4.890V 759.326 50.39°C 115.09V 8 58.643A 7.878A 7.876A 2.461A 800.183 91.569% 857 29.8 44.96°C 0.997 12.308V 5.079V 3.351V 4.876V 873.859 52.72°C 115.09V 9 66.370A 8.371A 8.359A 2.465A 899.455 90.958% 939 32.1 45.24°C 0.997 12.309V 5.077V 3.350V 4.870V 988.866 53.48°C 115.08V 10 73.938A 8.868A 8.873A 3.096A 999.880 90.208% 1012 35.2 45.40°C 0.998 12.310V 5.075V 3.347V 4.845V 1108.417 54.53°C 115.08V 11 82.056A 8.872A 8.878A 3.100A 1099.896 89.433% 1443 43.8 46.53°C 0.998 12.311V 5.073V 3.345V 4.839V 1229.849 56.42°C 115.08V CL1 0.101A 15.002A 14.997A 0.000A 127.741 88.643% 839 29.2 42.75°C 0.980 12.339V 5.077V 3.356V 5.010V 144.108 48.69°C 115.11V CL2 83.008A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 1034.919 90.329% 1010 35.2 45.65°C 0.998 12.307V 5.084V 3.352V 4.905V 1145.728 54.22°C 115.08V

The peak efficiency level is achieved with 30% of the PSU's max-rated-capacity, reaching 94%. With 50% load, though, it is notably lower than what the 80 PLUS Titanium requires. We should keep in mind, though, that we test at much higher temperatures than 80 PLUS. Still, the Antec unit meets the 10%, 20%, and 100% of the Titanium requirements, missing only the typical load efficiency requirement.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.207A 0.489A 0.488A 0.200A 19.991 76.606% 0 <6.0 0.810 12.303V 5.106V 3.373V 4.997V 26.096 115.11V 2 2.412A 0.981A 0.979A 0.401A 39.981 85.104% 0 <6.0 0.911 12.304V 5.101V 3.370V 4.990V 46.979 115.11V 3 3.622A 1.471A 1.467A 0.602A 60.012 88.426% 0 <6.0 0.946 12.305V 5.099V 3.369V 4.983V 67.867 115.11V 4 4.823A 1.962A 1.959A 0.804A 79.963 90.332% 0 <6.0 0.964 12.308V 5.098V 3.368V 4.976V 88.521 115.11V

With light loads, the power supply achieves high-efficiency levels, and it also operates in passive mode.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.464A 0.265A 0.266A 0.053A 20.509 77.492% 0 <6.0 0.813 12.289V 5.111V 3.375V 5.001V 26.466 115.12V

With 2% load the efficiency is sky high!

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency levels are amazing in all load regions.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 74.311% 0.071 5.119V 0.689 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.279 78.756% 0.155 5.115V 1.624 115.10V 3 0.550A 2.809 80.556% 0.272 5.107V 3.487 115.11V 4 1.000A 5.096 80.761% 0.367 5.096V 6.310 115.11V 5 1.500A 7.625 80.517% 0.420 5.083V 9.470 115.11V 6 3.000A 15.138 79.331% 0.493 5.046V 19.082 115.11V

The 5VSB rail achieves high efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.276V 5.113V 3.376V 5.004V 6.373 0.400 115.1V Standby 0.056 0.006 115.1V

The PSU's energy needs in standby mode are quite low, given its capacity.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile remains relaxed enough, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At normal operating temperatures, the PSU's fan enters the 25-30 dBA range only with higher than 720W loads. At loads close to its full capacity, >950W, the fan's noise exceeds 30 dBA. All in all, thanks to the high-efficiency levels, the fan's workload is low, so there is no need for an aggressive fan speed profile.

