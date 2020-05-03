Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

Besides great performance, high build quality, and unique looks, the Antec Signature Titanium 1000 also features a dead silent operation.

Antec took Seasonic's high-end Prime Titanium platform and used it to revamp its Signature line. This means that the Signature Titanium 1000 achieves high performance in all areas, while at the same time, it features quiet operation, even with increased loads at high operating temperatures. Besides its Seasonic sibling, the similar capacity Prime Titanium model, a strong opponent is the Corsair AX1000, which also uses the same Seasonic platform.

Antec's Signature line used to include some of the best power supplies money could buy. For more than a decade, Antec didn't update this line, so it is a pleasant surprise to see three new Signature models, with 1000W and 1300W capacities and 80 PLUS Platinum and Titanium efficiency levels. Moreover, the Signature Titanium 1000 that we will evaluate today has also been tested by Cybenetics achieving ETA-A+ and LAMBDA-A efficiency and noise certifications, respectively.

Image 1 of 9 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Product Photos (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Antec used Seasonic's high-end Prime Titanium platform for the Signature 1000, which is probably the best analog platform with performance that puts several semi-digital designs to shame. Besides quality parts, including an FDB fan and good Japanese caps, the Signature 1000 also features OC Link technology, which allows two Signature power supplies to operate in tandem, to power systems with increased energy needs. Although we are not fond of systems with two PSUs installed, mostly because of increased power consumption at light loads compared to single PSU systems, this is still a nice option to have.

Image 1 of 8 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Product Photos (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 170mm Weight 2.18 kg (4.81 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 83 3 0.3 Watts 125 996 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables and Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm) 4 4 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (680mm+70mm) 2 4 18AWG No SATA (400mm+115mm+115mm+115mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (350mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No SATA (300mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (350mm+120mm) 1 2 18AWG No FDD Adapter (105mm) 1 1 22AWG No 4 pin Molex to SATA 3.3V Adapter (150mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No OC Link Cable (460mm) 1 1 24AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

As expected, there are two EPS connectors, while the number of PCIe connectors is increased. The cables are long enough, but no connector uses thicker, 16AWG gauges, which could offer lower voltage drops, especially at high loads. Moreover, the distance between the 4-pin Molex connectors is small.

Image 1 of 12 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Cable Photos (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharger IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor (MF72 5D-20) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP60R099C7 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STPSC10H065D (650V, 10A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (400V, 820uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, MXK) & 1x Rubycon (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14 Ohm) IC Drivers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T2 Topology Primary side: Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x SiR638DP (40V, 100A @ 70°C, 0.88mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: no info

PWM Controllers: no info Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 1x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYB), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH)

Polymer: 24x FPCAP, 14x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, Fluid DynamicBearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifiers 1x STMicroelectronics STF6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ohm) & 1x M.C.C MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Leadtrend LD7750R -12V Circuit - Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

Image 1 of 4 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Overall Photos (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This unit uses a Seasonic Prime platform, which is among the best money can get you today. The design is cutting edge for an analog platform, and the build quality is top-notch. Seasonic used quality parts to achieve high performance and increased reliability. Most filtering caps belong to good Japanese lines, and the Hong Hua FDB fan has proved its reliability so far, while at the same time, it doesn't notably increase the production cost.

Image 1 of 6 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Transient filter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The first part of the transient filter is on a PCB that also holds the AC receptacle. This PCB is shielded to suppress EMI. The second part is located on the main PCB and includes an MOV, which handles voltage surges.

Image 1 of 2 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Bridge rectifiers (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Two powerful bridge rectifiers are used, capable of handling up to 50A of current.

Image 1 of 5 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W APFC converter (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode. The APFC controller, an NPC1654 IC, is installed on a small vertical board, and it is covered by black tape.

Image 1 of 6 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Main FETs and primary transformer (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The four main FETs are arranged in a full-bridge topology. This is the best topology for achieving high-efficiency levels along with increased power output. As usual, an LLC resonant converter is also utilized for minimized energy losses.

Image 1 of 3 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W 12V FETs and VRMs (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The FETs that generate the +12V rail are installed on the solder side of the PCB. The pair of heat sinks right above them helps in keeping their operating temperatures within the proper range.

A pair of VRMs handle the minor rails. Both are installed on the same board.

Image 1 of 3 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Filtering caps (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Both electrolytic and polymer filtering caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers, with the majority of them belonging to good lines.

Image 1 of 3 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Supervisor IC (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC, a Weltrend WT7527V, is installed on the PCB shown above.

Image 1 of 4 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W 5VSB circuit (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The parts of the 5VSB circuit are depicted on the photos above.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A small daughter-board holds the parts that regulate the -12V rail.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

At the face of the modular board, besides a notable number of polymer caps, we also find three electrolytic ones.

Image 1 of 5 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Soldering quality (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The soldering quality is good enough, although in some regions the soldering jobs could be better (e.g., in the +12V FETs area).

Image 1 of 2 Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Cooling fan (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Hong Hua fans offer good performance at an affordable price tag, and this is why Seasonic prefers them.

