Antec Signature Titanium 1000W Power Supply Review

By

Antec Signature Titanium 1000W
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Performance Rating

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall performance of the Signature 1000 Titanium is very high, but still the AX1000 manages to take the lead. 

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The average noise output is close to the reading that we got from the AX1000. 

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Click to see more results (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The overall efficiency is sky-high. 

9 Comments
  • refillable 03 May 2020 21:20
    This is the first review I saw on the Seasonic titanum platform. Looks good on paper but I'd personally avoid it. Are you not extremely concerned about that sky-high OCP? I mean 117 A, that's huge! What if something went wrong? Wouldn't that instantly fry something? Shame Seasonic doesn't bother having multi-rail OCP on a 1000W unit. Something like the HX1000 I think is a better option with multi-rail OCP. I think 1000+ W PSUs without multi-rail OCP is just asking for trouble.

    I wonder why you don't seem to agree with this and instead give this thing an editor choice award.
  • mdd1963 04 May 2020 00:31
    Just in time for the upcoming Comet Lakes!
  • Aris_Mp 04 May 2020 07:31
    refillable said:
    This is the first review I saw on the Seasonic titanum platform. Looks good on paper but I'd personally avoid it. Are you not extremely concerned about that sky-high OCP? I mean 117 A, that's huge! What if something went wrong? Wouldn't that instantly fry something? Shame Seasonic doesn't bother having multi-rail OCP on a 1000W unit. Something like the HX1000 I think is a better option with multi-rail OCP. I think 1000+ W PSUs without multi-rail OCP is just asking for trouble.

    I wonder why you don't seem to agree with this and instead give this thing an editor choice award.

    The HX1000 also has a single +12V rail: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214.html
  • refillable 04 May 2020 08:54
    Aris_Mp said:
    The HX1000 also has a single +12V rail: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214.html
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html
  • javiindo 04 May 2020 13:17
    It would be nice to precise the use case for each power supply. Because the power supply is recommended, but you don't indicate for what. For 1000W maybe a threadripper 3990X with two 2080 ti in SLI?
  • waltc3 04 May 2020 22:12
    refillable said:
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html

    Yes, the Corsair HX-850 has a single/multi-rail hardware switch for either a single 72A 12v rail or else 7 40A rails...;) https://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/corsair-hx850-platinum-2017-power-supply-review/3/
  • emgarf 05 May 2020 11:29
    Please consider providing power-off rail sequencing as well as power-on. Both are important.
  • Aris_Mp 07 May 2020 10:36
    refillable said:
    No, it definitely has multi-rail OCP around 40A, a huge difference from 117A seen in this seasonic platform. You said that here:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-hx1000-psu,5214-6.html
    LOL my bad, totally missed that :)
  • refillable 07 May 2020 10:56
    Aris_Mp said:
    LOL my bad, totally missed that :)
    So, which one do you prefer? The HX seems to as quiet despite efficiency difference, so I don't think the Titanium efficiency matters. Plus, the HX is also cheaper here and in many other countries such as the US and Australia. I think the HX is a much better choice, or at least should be honourably mentioned.
